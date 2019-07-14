Social media responds to Trump’s ‘go back’ tweet with viral hashtags #TrumpIsARacist and #RacistInChief

President Donald Trump began Sunday by saying that four Congresswomen of color should go back to their country of origin before they try to be American officials. The greatest problem is that all of the women are Americans, three of which are naturalized. Both cable news and social media was filled with accusations about Trump’s racism, prompting #TrumpIsARacist and #RacistInChief to trend on Twitter across the nation.

Trump employed the “I know you are but what am I” defense, saying that the Democrats are the real racists. It’s a strategy he’s tried with accusations of “fake news” in the past and it’s proven to be successful in feeding his supporters the response lines.

Activists on Twitter are hardly a sample of the attitudes of all Americans, but they quickly were able to counter racism by calling it what it is.

You can see the best of the best tweets below:

Wow. Even Meghan McCain can see that #TrumpIsARacist. There is no other way to spin the words tweeted by #RacistTrump. https://t.co/GbI0GLZsRR — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) July 14, 2019

Not so long ago, someone would catch someone on video railing on someone who looked different or spoke a different language, telling them to go home. The video would basically shame the perpetrator, to let everyone know that this wouldn't stand in America. #RacistInChief — Stacy H (@GDTBATH76) July 15, 2019

Remember that time when Donald Trump questioned the authenticity of a white president's birth certificate or told a group of white women to go back to their home countries? Yeah, me neither…#TrumpIsARacist #RacistInChief — Craig Rozniecki (@CraigRozniecki) July 14, 2019

It's important that we hold Donald Trump accountable for his most recent racist attack on congresswomen Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and others. While doing so, we also need to discuss how Democrats such as Nancy Pelosi are inherently helping Trump. #RacistInChief #TrumpIsARacist pic.twitter.com/JPWN2XY3Q5 — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) July 14, 2019

Of course #TrumpIsARacist. Some of us have been saying this for four solid years while a few so-called political "experts" were talking about "economic anxiety." — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) July 14, 2019

#TrumpIsARacist

Trump is a racist.

Trump’s base is racist.

The Republican Party writ large has decided that RACISM IS OK.

That’s where we stand.

Conservative = Racist pic.twitter.com/9tfzh3i0z3 — TheAverageBlackMan™ (@TheAvgBlackMan) July 14, 2019

White people: OMG i can’t believe he said that Trump is a racist bigot

Black people: #TrumpIsARacist pic.twitter.com/Ifh4Lqaid7 — Big Homie 🐐🏁 (@LL_KoolDee) July 14, 2019

Whites on the Right complained and whined about America and the Government for EIGHT years. Imagine during that time Obama telling some Republican Congressmen or Congresswomen with Irish, Jewish or Italian decent to go back to where they came from. #RacistInChief — NOTLIBERALORMAGA (@mrfisher29) July 15, 2019

Is there a line with Trump? Will Republicans ever see a point where he crosses the line? Don’t they have any respect for themselves? #TrumpIsARacist — Debcali (@Debcali) July 15, 2019

#TrumpIsARacist America is a melting pot. We have pride in our personal cultures but we are proudest of this Country that welcomes all peoples who observe and obey our laws and are willing to go thru the process to become citizens of this country which is the land of the free. — Tru Justice (@FarRightGirl) July 15, 2019