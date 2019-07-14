Quantcast
Social media responds to Trump's 'go back' tweet with viral hashtags #TrumpIsARacist and #RacistInChief

President Donald Trump began Sunday by saying that four Congresswomen of color should go back to their country of origin before they try to be American officials. The greatest problem is that all of the women are Americans, three of which are naturalized. Both cable news and social media was filled with accusations about Trump’s racism, prompting #TrumpIsARacist and #RacistInChief to trend on Twitter across the nation.

Trump employed the “I know you are but what am I” defense, saying that the Democrats are the real racists. It’s a strategy he’s tried with accusations of “fake news” in the past and it’s proven to be successful in feeding his supporters the response lines.

Activists on Twitter are hardly a sample of the attitudes of all Americans, but they quickly were able to counter racism by calling it what it is.

You can see the best of the best tweets below:

