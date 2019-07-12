South Korea dog meat protesters hounded by farmers
South Korean dog farmers defiantly gobbled down canine meat at a counter-protest to an animal rights demonstration in Seoul on Friday, handing out leaflets touting the health benefits of the divisive delicacy.
Wearing headbands saying “Fight! Unite!” and dipping each stringy morsel in spicy sauce, the small but vocal group gathered paces away from a rally against the dog meat trade in front of South Korea’s parliament.
Around one million dogs are eaten every year in the country, where the greasy red meat is part of traditional cuisine.
But consumption has declined as the nation embraces the idea of dogs as pets instead of livestock, with slaughterhouses closing and pressure mounting from activists — at home and abroad — to ban eating the animals altogether.
Hollywood actress Kim Basinger, a long-time vegetarian, joined the group of black-clad animal rights protesters carrying handmade models of emaciated dead dogs.
But the farmers, who oppose legal measures currently tangled up in the courts to make killing pooches for meat illegal, were doggedly stating their case.
“Dog meat itself is a chunk of collagen, which is good for the skin and makes one a beautiful woman,” the farmers’ leaflet said, adding that it is also good for the health of the elderly.
“Dear citizens, please eat dog meat — a traditional, delicious delicacy that has been enjoyed by our ancestors for generations — without shame and thereby lead happy and healthy lives.”
The two protests took place on what is the first of the summer’s three hottest “dog days”, as dictated by South Korean folk belief.
Many Koreans believe that eating chicken soup or dog meat on this particular day helps them beat the heat.
A 2017 survey found that 70 per cent of South Koreans do not eat dogs, but only about 40 per cent believe the practice should be banned.
Alternet 2020
A shadow digital campaign may prove decisive in 2020–and Donald Trump has a clear advantage
Steven Schmidt was president of interactive digital at Aspen Marketing, now a division of Epsilon/Publicis.
I think for the first time in history, the data operation ran everything from TV buying to where we were on the ground to all of the different operations. And so, having that data right there, we could start to where the persuadable targets are, [Get out the Vote], everything we needed to know.
Pennsylvania and Michigan... I started to see data and started to track it. We were making thousands of live calls, web tracking… and it was building and it's building what's called models and universes. What we can start to see is, 'we're in play in Pennsylvania' and 'in play in Michigan'. Let's buy in these areas.... And by the Friday before the election, I had predicted that we were going to win 305 electoral results.”
Commentary
Bill Barr’s nefarious plan isn’t over: Why the Census question was only the beginning
Last week President Trump sent the Department of Justice into a tailspin by publicly insisting that he planned to defy the Supreme Court ruling which found that the government's rationale in the census citizenship question case was so "contrived" that not even Chief Justice John Roberts could stomach it. Lawyers at Justice had already acquiesced to the ruling, as expected, when Trump started blathering about how they had several ways to get the question on the census anyway, including simply issuing an executive order.
Breaking Banner
Mike Pence killed judicial nomination of former solicitor to cover up his ‘controversial’ tenure as Indiana’s governor: report
The former solicitor general who defended the Indiana governor's policies in court lost his shot at becoming a federal judge after Vice President Mike Pence intervened -- to shield his controversial tenure from scrutiny.
The vice president scuttled the nomination process for Tom Fisher, who had defended Pence's policies when he was Indiana governor, because he didn't want that period of his political life dragged through his former solicitor's confirmation hearings, reported Politico.