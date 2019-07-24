Speaker Nancy Pelosi is still not ready to impeach: ‘We still have some outstanding matters in the courts’
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi revealed at a press conference Wednesday that she still isn’t prepared to pass articles of impeachment.
After a day’s worth of testimony from special counsel Robert Mueller, Pelosi said that there are still “some outstanding matters in the courts” she wants to see before making any decisions moving forward.
The matter of President Donald Trump’s taxes is still working its way through the court system and it’s possible Pelosi wants to set a precedent that Democrats exhausted all possible avenues before voting for impeachment.
“My position has always been whatever decision we made in that regard would have to be done with our strongest possible hand, and we still have some outstanding matters in the courts,” Pelosi said.
She also shot back at a reporter who asked about impeachment, implying she was afraid of Mitch McConnell. She clarified that she’s not.
It’s the first time Pelosi has sounded as if the matter of impeachment is not “if” but “when,” noted reporter Zach Ford.
My most optimistic take is that Pelosi is saying it's a question of "when," not "if" House Dems impeach… but it still has to be soon enough to matter.
— Zack Ford (@ZackFord) July 24, 2019
Watch the video below:
Part 1:
Part 2:
CNN
‘Disloyalty to the country’: Adam Schiff breaks down Trump’s betrayal of America
At the Democratic leadership press conference on Wednesday following former special counsel Robert Mueller's testimony, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) laid into President Donald Trump, accusing him of turning his back on America by accepting electoral help from a foreign power.
"As I mentioned today during our hearing, I think the story of the 2016 election is really a story of disloyalty to country, about greed, and about lies," said Schiff. "And if there is anything that I think symbolizes those three strands of the 2016 election, it was Moscow Trump Tower. It was this massive real estate project that the president was trying to consummate while he was running for president, and concealing it from the country."
Speaker Nancy Pelosi is still not ready to impeach: ‘We still have some outstanding matters in the courts’
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi revealed at a press conference Wednesday that she still isn't prepared to pass articles of impeachment.
After a day's worth of testimony from special counsel Robert Mueller, Pelosi said that there are still "some outstanding matters in the courts" she wants to see before making any decisions moving forward.
The matter of President Donald Trump's taxes is still working its way through the court system and it's possible Pelosi wants to set a precedent that Democrats exhausted all possible avenues before voting for impeachment.
“My position has always been whatever decision we made in that regard would have to be done with our strongest possible hand, and we still have some outstanding matters in the courts,” Pelosi said.
‘I’m begging the American people to pay attention’: Congressional chair demands voters wake up and save democracy
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that it is clear that special counsel Robert Mueller provided important context and information for the American people during Wednesday's hearings.
She made it clear that Mueller's investigation may have cost a lot of money, but it also made a lot of money by finding unpaid taxes to the tune of $40 million.
There were "37 people and entities charged with crimes, 25 ongoing criminal cases referred, seven convicted including five top Trump campaign officials, ten instances of obstruction, yes, no exoneration," Pelosi said, running through the numbers.