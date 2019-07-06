Quantcast
Speaker Pelosi rips progressives in ‘The Squad’ for not having ‘any following’ in Congress

Published

26 mins ago

on

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) ridiculed four young female progressives who stood up to her on the recent border wall vote.

Pelosi was interviewed by Maureen Dowd for a story published Saturday by The New York Times.

“Some House liberals have been furious with the speaker since she capitulated to Republicans and Democratic moderates and agreed to pass a bill to send more funding to the border, giving up demands for stronger protections for the migrant children ensnared in the nightmare of shelters there,” Dowd reported.

“I asked Pelosi whether, after being the subject of so many you-go-girl memes for literally clapping back at Trump, it was jarring to get a bad headline like the one in HuffPost that day — ‘What The Hell Is Nancy Pelosi Doing?‘ The article described the outrage of the Squad, as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts are known,” Dowd wrote.

“All these people have their public whatever and their Twitter world,” she said. “But they didn’t have any following. They’re four people and that’s how many votes they got,” Pelosi replied.

