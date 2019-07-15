Stephen Colbert says Trump hates The Squad because ‘he’s the leader of the rival gang The Klan’

Stephen Colbert returned to “The Late Show” on Monday after a two-week summer vacation and wasted no time updating his viewers on the latest from “Racist-in-Chief” Donald Trump.

“There were some big stories while we were gone. The sun rose in the East, a bear relieved itself in the woods, Donald Trump was racist,” Colbert said.

“And this wasn’t just any run-of-the-mill, this was a humdinger. A new personal best at being the worst,” he explained.

“Yesterday the president pinched out a steaming pile of tweets against freshman Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Oman of Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley of Massachuttes and Rashida Tlaib on Michigan — known in DC as ‘The Squad,'” Colbert said, while the audience clapped loudly at the mention of “The Squad.”

“Of course Trump does not like ‘The Squad’ — he’s the leader of the rival gang ‘The Klan,'” Colbert noted.

Colbert read Trump’s tweets attacking the four young women of color.

“Now, if that strikes you as a little racist, you do not know the meaning of the word ‘little,'” Colbert noted.

Watch:

