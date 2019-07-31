Stunning report exposes Jeffrey Epstein’s twisted fantasies about seeding humanity with his DNA and freezing his penis

The New York Times on Wednesday published an article detailing Jeffrey Epstein’s desire to “seed the human race with his DNA.”

Epstein, a wealthy financier and alleged child molester, had discussed his plan with scientists and people associated with the transhumanism movement.

“On multiple occasions starting in the early 2000s, Mr. Epstein told scientists and businessmen about his ambitions to use his New Mexico ranch as a base where women would be inseminated with his sperm and would give birth to his babies,” sources told The New York Times. His dream “was to have 20 women at a time impregnated.”

Epstein had also expressed an interest in cryogenics. He allegedly wanted both his head and penis to be frozen.