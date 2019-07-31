Quantcast
Stunning report exposes Jeffrey Epstein’s twisted fantasies about seeding humanity with his DNA and freezing his penis

6 mins ago

The New York Times on Wednesday published an article detailing Jeffrey Epstein’s desire to “seed the human race with his DNA.”

Epstein, a wealthy financier and alleged child molester, had discussed his plan with scientists and people associated with the transhumanism movement.

“On multiple occasions starting in the early 2000s, Mr. Epstein told scientists and businessmen about his ambitions to use his New Mexico ranch as a base where women would be inseminated with his sperm and would give birth to his babies,” sources told The New York Times. His dream “was to have 20 women at a time impregnated.”

Epstein had also expressed an interest in cryogenics. He allegedly wanted both his head and penis to be frozen.

Feds grant company $4 million to house 72 migrants kids despite revoked license and ‘imminent danger’ finding

1 min ago

July 31, 2019

The federal government has awarded nearly $4 million to house migrant children in a facility that had its license revoked by the state of North Carolina.

A report published by WRAL on Wednesday found that 72 migrant children are expected to be held in a Robeson County facility operated by New Horizon Group Home LLC.

The facility previously was shut down by the state 45 days after opening for posing “an imminent danger to the health, safety and welfare” of the boys who were housed there.

Broadway icon Harold Prince dead at 91

34 mins ago

July 31, 2019

Broadway director and producer Harold Prince -- who brought some of the most successful musicals ever to the stage including "The Phantom of the Opera" and won a record 21 Tony awards -- died Wednesday after a short illness. He was 91.

Tributes poured in for Prince, whose glittering career lasted more than 60 years and featured several hit collaborations with fellow musical theater royalty Stephen Sondheim ("Company" and "Sweeney Todd") and Andrew Lloyd Webber ("Phantom" and "Evita").

Lloyd Webber described him as "the prince of musicals."

"This wonderful man taught me so much and his mastery of musical theater was without equal," the British composer wrote on Twitter.

