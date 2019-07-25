Susan Collins might back out of 2020 election as her approval rating plummets

It’s been one week to the day since Sen. Susan Collins’ (R-ME) public job approval ratings showed she was in trouble. As a result, she may be rethinking running at all in 2020.

Collins has seen a significant drop in her approval rating since President Donald Trump came to Washington and now she’s thinking about not running. Four years ago, Collins was one of the most popular senators in the United States with 78 percent job approval in her home state. That number is now at 45 percent.

According to Bloomberg News, Collins said she hasn’t decided if she’ll run for re-election. She blames “unceasing attacks by dark money groups” for crushing her popularity over the last several years.

The fact is, however, that Collins has run afoul with her state, who voted to support Secretary Hillary Clinton during the 2016 election. Collins votes with Trump 70 percent of the time. She opposed sending humanitarian aid to the U.S.-Mexico border. She also endorsed oil industry lobbyist David Bernhardt to serve as the new Secretary of the Interior.

Most notably, however, she voted to confirm Justice Brett Kavanaugh, a far-right, anti-choice conservative. Collins vouched for him, saying she trusted that he would uphold Roe v. Wade. In fact, Kavanaugh has done the opposite, ruling to allow a strict abortion law in Louisiana that would have left just one clinic left for the entire state.

Collins said she’d decide by early fall if she’ll still run for another term.