Swedish prosecutor says US rapper ASAP Rocky to be tried for assault
A Swedish prosecutor said Thursday that US rapper ASAP Rocky will be tried for assault over a June street brawl in a development likely to infuriate fans already indignant over his three weeks in custody.
“Today I have pressed charges against the three suspects for assault, because in my judgement what has happened amounts to a crime, despite the objections about self-defence and provocations,” prosecutor Daniel Suneson said in a statement.
The 30-year-old rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was arrested on July 3 along with three other people, following a street brawl in Stockholm on June 30. One of them, the rapper’s bodyguard, was later released.
Part of the brawl was captured in an amateur video published by US celebrity news outlet TMZ. The rapper himself later published videos of his own to Instagram purporting to show the lead up to the fight.
Mayers has claimed he was acting in self-defence, saying he was responding to harassment and provocations by the plaintiff.
But Suneson said in his statement that “I have had more material to consider than what has been available on the internet. In addition to the videotaped material there is support for the plaintiff’s account through witness interrogations.”
Since ASAP Rocky’s arrest, fans, fellow artists and US Congress members have campaigned for the artist to be freed. President Donald Trump also spoke to Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven last week about the case.
An online petition called #JusticeForRocky has garnered more than 620,000 signatures, and posters emblazoned with “Free A$AP Rocky ASAP” have been put up around Stockholm.
Trump’s problems are far from over as Dems move closer to grilling his White House counsel on obstruction: John Dean
Democrats have emerged from former special counsel Robert Mueller's Wednesday testimony with cause to pursue even more hearings with people at the heart of President Donald Trump's Russia scandal.
On Thursday's edition of CNN's "New Day," John Dean said one of the next person to be compelled to testify will likely be former White House Counsel Don McGahn, who was central to one of the episodes of potential obstruction of justice, and who has so far refused the House's directive to speak with key committees.
"John Dean, we’re almost out of time, but final word," said anchor Alisyn Camerota. "You think the next thing we see is the court compelling Don McGahn to testify?"
Fox & Friends host admits the president committed obstruction: ‘Trump being Trump’
"Fox & Friends" host Brian Kilmeade admitted President Donald Trump probably obstructed justice, but he told viewers that didn't really matter.
Fox News played a clip of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) saying that Trump had not been exonerated by Robert Mueller, who told Congress the same thing Wednesday, and explained that "we know for a fact that the president did everything he could to obstruct the
Kilmeade didn't necessarily disagree.
"I think you could sum up the obstruction part as Trump being Trump," Kilmeade said.
Then he justified the president's apparent criminal wrongdoing in much the same way Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) had during the House Judiciary Committee hearing with the former special counsel.
Fox News legal analyst accuses ‘shameless’ Trump of unleashing ‘a torrent of hatred’ not seen in decades
Fox News legal analyst Andrew Napolitano this week published a scathing editorial in which he called out President Donald Trump for promoting hatred and division in the United States.
In the editorial, Napolitano recalls the divisions created by the Vietnam War, and he says that the hatred being stoked by Trump rivals the turbulent late 1960s. Napolitano argues that Trump's decision to tell four Democratic lawmakers to "go back" to their home countries despite being American citizens was a particularly divisive and racist comment.