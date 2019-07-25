‘Taking his ball and going home’: Angry GOP lawmaker storms out of hearing after getting shamed by Gerry Connolly
Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) on Thursday threw a tantrum over the House Oversight Committee’s vote to subpoena emails that Ivanka Trump sent while using a private email account for government business.
During a hearing on the subpoenas, Roy bitterly complained that Congress was spending too much money — even as he chided Congress for not spending more money to secure the southern border between the United States and Mexico.
“We’re not doing anything to stop and deal with the problems we’ve got with cartels managing the border!” Roy complained. “And we’re sitting here in a phishing expedition for emails about a law that’s being complied with.”
Roy finished off his rant by attacking both the Democratic Party and Congress as a whole.
“While there are people right now facing attacks from cartels, dealing with it on a daily basis, and we get smirks and we get requests for emails from people in the White House!” he fumed. “This is the face of the Democratic Party! This is the face of your Congress today, America!”
Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) then spoke up to denounce Roy for his attacks on his colleagues.
“I do just want to say shame on my colleague from Texas,” he said.
At this point, Roy stood up and walked out of the room — and one woman can be heard on camera saying that he’s “taking his ball and going home.”
Watch the video below.
