‘Tanks but no Tanks’: Demonstrators get ready to counter Trump’s July Fourth monstrosity on Capitol Hill
“We prepare for the worst and hope for the best.”
Protest will mark the Fourth of July this week in Washington as President Donald Trump takes the opportunity provided by the holiday to promote himself on Thursday.
The event is generating backlash from a number left-wing groups who plan to take part in demonstrations against the president.
On Wednesday, journalists reported that Trump supporters were already flooding the mall in advance of Trump’s speech.
Protesters will hit the National Mall Thursday in advance of and during the president’s planned remarks at the Lincoln Memorial.
According to The Washington Post:
A coalition of more than 20 groups—including Black Lives Matter D.C., immigrants rights group Sanctuary DMV and anti-gentrification organization Keep D.C. 4 Me—will host an all-day counterdemonstration at Pershing Park. Members of the District’s communities of color will lead a dance party to go-go music for “black, brown, and indigenous joy in the face of white nationalism and supremacy.”
Anti-war group CodePink will be there with the now famous “Baby Trump” balloon in tow. The balloon will stay grounded, however, because D.C.’s Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency won’t let it fly.
“It is ironic that it is right here, in the ‘land of the free,’ the balloon is being grounded,” said CodePink co-founder Medea Benjamin.
There will also be a flag burning, led by Gregory “Joey” Johnson, the main plaintiff in the 1989 case that allowed the practice as free speech.
“When I see that flag burn, I’m not only thinking of the children who are starved and bombed by the U.S. in Yemen, or the children who are torn from their parents along the U.S.-Mexico border,” Johnson told the Post. “This is the workings of a system that the U.S. dominates . . . built on the plunder of literally billions of people around the world.”
During Trump’s remarks on Thursday, a number of protesters plan to turn their backs on the president.
It’s unclear if any of the protests will matter, though, as New York Magazine pointed out:
It won’t be easy for detractors to make themselves seen. Late last week, officials announced a VIP section in front of the Lincoln Memorial. The tickets to access the area were to be distributed by the White House, ensuring that protesters won’t be able to pack the area in front of Trump’s podium.ADVERTISEMENT
U.S. Park Police Sergeant Eduardo Delgado, in comment to the press, said that officers were ready for demonstrations on Thursday to turn violent but hoped that would not be the case.
“We’ll have people in different locations and watching,” said Delgado. “We prepare for the worst and hope for the best.”
Breaking Banner
Noam Chomsky nails the ‘acid satire’ of Trump conducting foreign policy off Fox & Friends bulletins
Noam Chomsky doesn't see any evidence that President Donald Trump is pursuing a hidden strategy on foreign policy, but instead reacts on a daily basis to the flattery and provocations that come though his favorite TV show.
The famed linguist and political scientist pointed to a recent piece by Deadspin editor David Roth, who described the "spectacle" of experts trying to parse Trump's actions as "pure acid satire" because there was no hidden meanings or strategic vision to examine, reported Truthout.
Breaking Banner
Trump celebrates the Fourth of July by spending his 200th day golfing on one of his own courses
On the morning of the Fourth of July, the White House press pool reported that President Donald Trump arrived at the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia.
With this, MSNBC producer Kyle Griffin noted that the president marked a significant milestone: his 200th day at one of his own golf properties since taking office.
Breaking Banner
Shouted down: Voters give Indiana Republican an earful on Mueller and Medicare for All
On Wednesday, Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) held a town hall meeting with constituents in Fort Wayne, Indiana — and according to KPC News, it did not go well for him, as attendees shouted him down on numerous issues.
Local citizens did not care for Banks' proposal for deep 14 percent across-the-board discretionary spending cuts that exempted national defense. When asked about debt relief for student loans, he replied, "Why should anybody pay off student loans for someone else?" One man who said he was drowning in student debt replied furiously, "How am I supposed to survive? Why is defense spending not touched?"