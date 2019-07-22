‘That’s rich coming from the man who only loves one thing, himself’: Internet destroys Donald Trump after he attacks 4 Dems again

President Donald Trump woke up Sunday morning at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, and decided it was a good day to continue his attacks on the four progressive Democratic lawmakers he began targeting one week ago.

Now in day eight of his racist, nativist war on the Congresswomen who are also women of color, Trump called them “weak & insecure,” demanded an apology, and decided (contrary to all evidence) they are not “capable of loving our Country.”

America has had it with Trump’s hate-mongering, racism, and white supremacism, and many across the country are speaking out in very clear terms about this president and his Sunday morning attack.

Take a look:

I don’t believe the four Congresswomen are capable of loving our Country. They should apologize to America (and Israel) for the horrible (hateful) things they have said. They are destroying the Democrat Party, but are weak & insecure people who can never destroy our great Nation! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 21, 2019

That's rich coming from the man who only loves one thing, himself. He should resign. He is destroying the republican party and this nation. He is week,feckless and inept. — Norm Clark #ImpeachTRUMPNow (@Normsmusic) July 21, 2019

You’re a vile sexist racist narcissistic lying cheating con artist — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) July 21, 2019

Are you in need of another distraction Donald? Two names: Epstein and Mueller — Paul van der Meer (@Paul_VanDerMeer) July 21, 2019

Un-American Donald Trump has said: The United States is:

• a laughing stock

• a stupid country

• USA is not great

• … is going to hell

• Our military is going to hell

• The U.S. a third-world country

• The American Dream is Dead IF YOU DON’T LIKE IT, YOU CAN LEAVE. — Thorsten (@Airvooocht) July 21, 2019

You’re a racist. A despicable, shameless, racist. And you’re obsessed with these four black and brown congresswomen because you know each one of them is 1-million times smarter, honest and more patriotic than you… #Trump — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) July 21, 2019

Wonder why they are not capable. I wonder. I wonder… https://t.co/ThHnqGqbx4 — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) July 21, 2019

Trump said the US is a third world country and that everyone is laughing at us. No one said he should leave. — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) July 21, 2019

Trump continues to elevate these four American success stories & by bringing race back to the center of this campaign is making a fatal political as well as moral error. Now, want to talk about Congressmen who should apologize to America? How about King, Nunes, Gaetz & Jordan? https://t.co/G61tNG2b2m — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) July 21, 2019

These are the sick and troubled ramblings of a weak and insecure racist who refuses to apologize for calling America “a third-world country” when it had a black President and today calls African nations “shithole countries.” #25thamendment #25thamendmentnow — The Daily Edge (@TheDailyEdge) July 21, 2019

Trump: "I don't believe the four Congresswomen are capable of loving our country." "Are capable" is the tell. This isn't garden-variety (if deplorable) partisan demagoguery. This is racial and religious bigotry. For what characteristics make them incapable of loving our country? https://t.co/ZqtdZQf40f — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) July 21, 2019

Quotes from the occupant of the White House: “If we don’t clean up OUR COUNTRY of the garbage soon, we are just going to do a death spiral!” “The idea of American Greatness, of our country as the leader of the free and unfree world, has vanished.” Waiting for your apology. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) July 21, 2019

Your distraction tactic isn’t working. We see Meuller, the alleged rapes, Epstein, Nader, we see the kids weeping in your facilities, we see an illegitimate, racist president — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) July 21, 2019