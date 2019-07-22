Quantcast
Connect with us

‘That’s rich coming from the man who only loves one thing, himself’: Internet destroys Donald Trump after he attacks 4 Dems again

Published

12 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump woke up Sunday morning at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, and decided it was a good day to continue his attacks on the four progressive Democratic lawmakers he began targeting one week ago.

Now in day eight of his racist, nativist war on the Congresswomen who are also women of color, Trump called them “weak & insecure,” demanded an apology, and decided (contrary to all evidence) they are not “capable of loving our Country.”

America has had it with Trump’s hate-mongering, racism, and white supremacism, and many across the country are speaking out in very clear terms about this president and his Sunday morning attack.

Take a look:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Facebook

Iran announces breakup of ‘CIA spy ring,’ some sentenced to death

Published

29 mins ago

on

July 22, 2019

By

Iran has captured 17 spies allegedly working for the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and some have been sentenced to death, Iranian media reported on Monday, amid soaring tensions between Tehran and Washington.

The agencies "successfully dismantled a (CIA) spy network," the head of counter-intelligence at the Iranian intelligence ministry, whose identity was not revealed, told reporters in Tehran.

"Those who deliberately betrayed the country were handed to the judiciary... some were sentenced to death and some to long-term imprisonment."

Continue Reading

Facebook

MSNBC’s Morning Joe drops the hammer on Trump’s ‘mob’: A ‘new level of racism’

Published

34 mins ago

on

July 22, 2019

By

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough said President Donald Trump believes the four Democratic congresswomen he's been attacking aren't capable of being fully American because they're not white.

The "Morning Joe" host said Trump's recent attacks on those first-year lawmakers had followed a familiar pattern, but Scarborough warned the president had taken those racist provocations to a new level by suggesting that people of color aren't capable of loving their country.

"They're not white," Scarborough said. "Clearly, (he) is suggesting (because) they're not white, they're foreign, even though they're not, and also, very interesting in that press conference -- that presser when the president said, 'They're just lucky to be where they are.' That's Donald Trump saying, you know what? Given that they're women and they're from Somalia or from wherever, Detroit, from Cincinnati, regardless, they're just lucky to be where they are."

Continue Reading
 

Facebook

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez: Trump’s agenda driven by ‘ethnicity and racism’

Published

40 mins ago

on

July 22, 2019

By

At town hall event, New York Democrat says Trump "relished" racist chant directed at fellow lawmaker

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez sustained her criticism of President Donald Trump's immigration policies and rhetoric on Saturday, and said that what's driving his agenda is "ethnicity and racism."

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

Join Me. Try Raw Story Investigates for $1. Invest in Journalism. Escape Ads.
LEARN MORE
close-image