Trump thinks impeachment is over after House vote
Following a vote by the Democratic House to table an effort by Rep. Al Green (D-TX) to approve articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, the president gloatingly told reporters “that’s the end of it,” and mocked the resolution as a “ridiculous project.”
“The House of Representatives rejecting a bid to launch impeachment proceedings against President Trump, and President Trump declaring victory,” reported CNN’s Erin Burnett. “Telling reporters seconds ago ‘We’ve just received an overwhelming vote against impeachment, and that’s the end of it.’ He went on to call it the ‘most ridiculous project.’ Riding high now over how the whole saga over his racist tweets is playing out.”
“Do you think you’re winning this political fight?” a reporter asked Trump in video footage.
“I do think I’m winning the political fight,” said Trump. “I think I’m winning it by a lot.”
The impeachment resolution, which Green has introduced many times in the past, was prompted by the president decision to attack four Democratic congresswomen of color, telling them to “go back” to wherever they came from.
There are enough votes to impeach Trump if it comes to the floor: CNN’s April Ryan quotes congressman
On Wednesday, the House voted 332 to 95 to table articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump brought forth by Rep. Al Green (D-TX). Democrats were divided, with 137 members agreeing to table the resolution. All 194 Republicans and independent Justin Amash also voted to do so.
But despite the resounding defeat for Green's measure, one congressman told CNN commentator and American Urban Radio Network director April Ryan that while many Democrats want to continue with investigations for the time being, he believes there would be enough votes to pass it if it actually made it to the floor.
Pelosi slaps Trump with a backhanded compliment: ‘He’s a great distractor — that’s what this is about’
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Wednesday accused President Donald Trump of making a racist attack on four U.S. congresswomen to distract from failures in his administration.
At a press conference, Pelosi told the reporters that lawmakers were "gentle" in condemning only Trump's tweets as "racist" in a recent vote.
"We weren't saying he is racist," she explained. "We were saying that the words that he used were racist."
"We all know the argument that could be made against us in terms of our philosophy, in terms of our priorities and the rest," Pelosi said. "And the president knows there are arguments that could be made against him and, therefore, he wants to distract from them."