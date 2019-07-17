Trump thinks impeachment is over after House vote

Following a vote by the Democratic House to table an effort by Rep. Al Green (D-TX) to approve articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, the president gloatingly told reporters “that’s the end of it,” and mocked the resolution as a “ridiculous project.”

“The House of Representatives rejecting a bid to launch impeachment proceedings against President Trump, and President Trump declaring victory,” reported CNN’s Erin Burnett. “Telling reporters seconds ago ‘We’ve just received an overwhelming vote against impeachment, and that’s the end of it.’ He went on to call it the ‘most ridiculous project.’ Riding high now over how the whole saga over his racist tweets is playing out.”

“Do you think you’re winning this political fight?” a reporter asked Trump in video footage.

“I do think I’m winning the political fight,” said Trump. “I think I’m winning it by a lot.”

The impeachment resolution, which Green has introduced many times in the past, was prompted by the president decision to attack four Democratic congresswomen of color, telling them to “go back” to wherever they came from.

