‘The emperor is buck-ass naked’: Nicolle Wallace explains how Ivanka revealed Trump’s scam
MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace on Monday blasted President Donald Trump for letting Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner and Fox News personality Tucker Carlson lead his diplomatic efforts to disarm North Korea’s nuclear weapons program.
“Isn’t that what you signed up for, the best people? Even if you’re a fan, I don’t think you think Ivanka is the best person to negotiate with North Korea on nukes, do you?” Wallace asked.
“I would assume Ivanka would tell you she’s not as qualified as a top American diplomat to do that, because she’s not,” The Washington Post‘s Phil Rucker said.
“She’s not as qualified as a Secret Service agent, who are at least briefed on the security threats,” Wallace noted. “What is she doing there?”
“What I would say about this moment for the American people is that in times of international consequence, this is the best the nation has to offer under Donald Trump,” former Rep. David Jolly (R-FL) said.
“This is what Donald Trump leads with in times of international consequence. Tucker Carlson, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner,” he explained. “If you’re happy with that, I’m sure you’ll vote for the president again. If not, this is a call to the ballot box next November.”
“But this is where the scam is revealed. These are where people have to look at the picture and say yeah, the emperor is butt-ass naked,” Wallace concluded.
“And so are his kids,” Jolly added.
Ted Cruz compares himself to Rosa Parks in insane lawsuit
U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) is comparing himself to the woman known as "the first lady of civil rights," and "the mother of the freedom movement," Rosa Parks. Parks famously refused to follow the law, engaging in civil disobedience by refusing to give up her seat to a white passenger.
Trump is terrified of Harris because he’s scared of ‘clap back’ from ‘strong black women’: CNN’s April Ryan
On Monday, CNN analyst and American Urban Radio Network D.C. bureau chief April Ryan scorched Donald Trump Jr. for retweeting a racist screed that Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) is not a "black American" — and highlighted just how terrified the Trump team is of the freshman senator.
"Eerily familiar, isn't it?" Ryan told "The Situation Room" host Wolf Blitzer. "President Trump began his political career with Birtherism, and that gave him basically the Oval Office. He began that way, and now his son is trying to throw this at another black person who is of mixed race, but who was born in this nation. No one questions President Trump when he talks about his father was 'born in Germany,' or even Ted Cruz."
After Sanders points out poorest have zero or negative wealth, WaPo fact checker slammed for calling that fact ‘not especially meaningful’
Critics of massive wealth inequality in the United States defended a statistic frequently cited by 2020 presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders on Monday after Glenn Kessler, author of the Washington Post's "Fact Checker" column, claimed the fact that the bottom half of the country has zero or negative wealth was "not especially meaningful."
The statistic in question was brought up most recently by Sanders during the Democratic primary debate last week:
"We have three people in this country owning more wealth than the bottom half of America," Sanders said.