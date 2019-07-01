‘The emperor is buck-ass naked’: Nicolle Wallace explains how Ivanka revealed Trump’s scam

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace on Monday blasted President Donald Trump for letting Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner and Fox News personality Tucker Carlson lead his diplomatic efforts to disarm North Korea’s nuclear weapons program.

“Isn’t that what you signed up for, the best people? Even if you’re a fan, I don’t think you think Ivanka is the best person to negotiate with North Korea on nukes, do you?” Wallace asked.

“I would assume Ivanka would tell you she’s not as qualified as a top American diplomat to do that, because she’s not,” The Washington Post‘s Phil Rucker said.

“She’s not as qualified as a Secret Service agent, who are at least briefed on the security threats,” Wallace noted. “What is she doing there?”

“What I would say about this moment for the American people is that in times of international consequence, this is the best the nation has to offer under Donald Trump,” former Rep. David Jolly (R-FL) said.

“This is what Donald Trump leads with in times of international consequence. Tucker Carlson, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner,” he explained. “If you’re happy with that, I’m sure you’ll vote for the president again. If not, this is a call to the ballot box next November.”

“But this is where the scam is revealed. These are where people have to look at the picture and say yeah, the emperor is butt-ass naked,” Wallace concluded.

“And so are his kids,” Jolly added.

Watch: