Quantcast
Connect with us

The GOP’s plan to smear Mueller is a ‘monumental absurdity’ — and it’ll backfire on Trump: columnist

Published

2 hours ago

on

Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller is set to testify before Congress on July 17th.

As Greg Sargent notes in the Washington Post, Republicans have a battle plan ready to undermine his testimony — which is ironic, given the President’s claim that Mueller’ findings exonerate the president.

Politico reports that Trump allies like Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) are readying a battle plan. “They intend to press him on long-held articles of Trumpian faith: that Mueller’s team was biased against the president from the start and that the Russia investigation was tainted by inappropriate surveillance,” Politico writes.

But Trump’s boosters in Congress can’t have it both ways, Sargent notes.

“If Mueller’s investigation exonerated Trump, you would think the best strategy for Trump’s allies would be to simply sit back while Mueller describes his findings in as detailed and unvarnished way as possible,” Sargent writes. “Oddly enough, that’s not what they’re planning on doing.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The monumental absurdity at the core of this disconnect is the reason this strategy is likely to backfire on Trump,” Sargent writes.

“Yet, at the same time, the very existence of this strategy, despite its obvious ridiculousness, opens a window on how the Trump propaganda network wields disinformation, and how in certain respects, it does serve his ends.”

ADVERTISEMENT
Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump cruising to big Electoral College loss — according to model that predicted the 2018 blue wave

Published

11 mins ago

on

July 1, 2019

By

An election model that accurately predicted Democratic congressional gains last year is forecasting a big loss for President Donald Trump next year.

The election forecast model designed by Rachel Bitecofer, assistant director of the Wason Center for Public Policy at Christopher Newport University, predicts Trump will fall well short of the 270 electoral votes necessary to win re-election, reported the Washington Examiner.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump signals bad news coming out of New York in extended rant against state investigations

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 1, 2019

By

President Donald Trump signaled possible new findings might be coming from investigators in New York state in a Monday afternoon Twitter rant.

The president sent out three tweets attacking the state's Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Attorney General Letitia James claiming harassment against his family and their businesses.

"It is very hard and expensive to live in New York," Trump began. "Governor Andrew Cuomo uses his Attorney General as a bludgeoning tool for his own purposes. They sue on everything, always in search of a crime. I even got sued on a Foundation which took Zero rent & expenses & gave away more money than it had."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump’s breathtaking ignorance was on display for the world during his latest overseas train wreck

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 1, 2019

By

It was obvious by Friday that Donald Trump's trip to Japan for the annual G20 meeting was going to be a doozy. I don't think anyone expected quite the circus it turned out to be. At least the European allies don't have to feel as if Trump has it in for them alone. This time around he showed he can be rude and disdainful toward America's Asian allies as well.

This article was originally published at Salon

Ignorant of history and contemptuous of existing treaties, as usual, Trump insulted the host country on his first day by complaining, “If Japan is attacked, we will fight World War III. But if we’re attacked, Japan doesn’t have to help us at all. They can watch it on a Sony television.” He either doesn't know or doesn't care that the U.S. dictated the defense treaty while Japan was under American military occupation after World War II, and the upside for us has been pretty obvious. Japan is a non-militarized, peaceful, democratic country, something that Trump apparently thinks should change. What could go wrong?

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]