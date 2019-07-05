‘The greatest threat to mankind is the cowardice of the Democratic Party’: Ocasio-Cortez spokesperson

The generational split among Democrats ruptured on Friday when a spokesperson for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ripping leadership for “cowardice” after caving to President Donald Trump on funding for his detention camps.

“Leadership is driven by fear. They seem to be unable to lead,” said Corbin Trent, AOC’s spokesperson.

“The greatest threat to mankind is the cowardice of the Democratic Party,” he declared.

His boss explained the generational gap.

“The older members really cling to the idea that things are going to go ‘back to normal'” Ocasio-Cortez said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For us, it’s never been normal, and before that the bipartisanship was s—ty anyway and gave us the War on Drugs, [the Defense of Marriage Act] and stripping the leg[islative] branch of everything,” she noted.

Ocasio-Cortez explained how her approach differs.

“Even before I was of voting age, I saw Republicans accuse the Obamas of doing a ‘terrorist fist bump,’ so they’ve been clowns since I was a teen,” she explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read the full report.