The mass Republican exodus continues: Eight term anti-LGBTQ Texas congressman latest to call it quits

Published

21 mins ago

on

An eight-term U.S. Congressman from Texas is the latest casualty of the Trump era. Republican Rep. Mike Conaway will not seek re-election next year, and will retire at the end of his term. Politico’s Jake Sherman first reported the news.

Rep. Conaway took over the House Intelligence Committee’s Russia investigation after Chairman Devin Nunes (R-CA) said he would step aside.

Conaway in 2017, two years after the Supreme Court found same-sex couple have a constitutional right to marry, denounced the marriages of those couples.

“I’m not opposed to civil unions,” he told a constituent at a town hall, after being pressed and insisting he is not anti-gay.

“Just don’t call it marriage,” he demanded.

Conaway is the fifth House Republican to call it quits in the past week, and the tenth Republican to not seek re-election in this Congress.

House Republicans have told reporters off the record they don’t believe they can re-take the House.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
