‘The president is a sexual predator’: Conservative says GOP ‘wrote their fate’ by trading family values for Trump

President Donald Trump is “a sexual predator” a veteran Republican declared on MSNBC on Tuesday.

“Deadline: White House” anchor Nicolle Wallace interviewed Peter Wehner, who served in the administrations of Republicans George W. Bush, George H.W. Bush and Ronald Reagan. He currently works as a senior fellow at the conservative think tank Ethics and Public Policy Center (EPPC).

Wallace asked Wehner why Republicans aren’t standing up to Donald Trump and Labor Secretary Alex Acosta in the wake of the shocking revelations about Jeffrey Epstein.

“Well, they’re nowhere to be found. But they haven’t been anywhere to be found with Donald Trump,” Wehner replied.

“Remember the context of this, Secretary Accosta is accused of not prosecuting a sexual predator — the president is a sexual predator,” he reminded.

“There are two dozen women who have accused him of sexual assault, so we have a president who is a sexual predator. The idea that he would be offended, morally or ethically troubled by anything that Acosta did is not going to happen,” he said.

“And it is extraordinary — both the silence of the Republican Party, I mean, this happened a while ago when they decided to hitch their wagon to Donald Trump and said that there was nothing that he was going to do say that they were going to object to, they wrote their fate,” he explained. “And there’s no bottom with him and so there’s no bottom with them.

“And once upon a time this was a party that appointed itself as a party of family values,” Wehner reminded.

“What a joke,” interjected Wallace, who served alongside Wehner in the W. Bush administration.

“Yeah,” Wehner said. “A joke and hypocrisy and just an extraordinary offense. I mean, these are young girls who are being sexually assaulted and they don’t care. And they’re siding with rich, powerful men against these kids — and the fact that they’re not blinking twice is such an indictment.”

