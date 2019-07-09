Quantcast
Connect with us

‘The president is a sexual predator’: Conservative says GOP ‘wrote their fate’ by trading family values for Trump

Published

1 hour ago

on

President Donald Trump is “a sexual predator” a veteran Republican declared on MSNBC on Tuesday.

“Deadline: White House” anchor Nicolle Wallace interviewed Peter Wehner, who served in the administrations of Republicans George W. Bush, George H.W. Bush and Ronald Reagan. He currently works as a senior fellow at the conservative think tank Ethics and Public Policy Center (EPPC).

Wallace asked Wehner why Republicans aren’t standing up to Donald Trump and Labor Secretary Alex Acosta in the wake of the shocking revelations about Jeffrey Epstein.

“Well, they’re nowhere to be found. But they haven’t been anywhere to be found with Donald Trump,” Wehner replied.

“Remember the context of this, Secretary Accosta is accused of not prosecuting a sexual predator — the president is a sexual predator,” he reminded.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There are two dozen women who have accused him of sexual assault, so we have a president who is a sexual predator. The idea that he would be offended, morally or ethically troubled by anything that Acosta did is not going to happen,” he said.

“And it is extraordinary — both the silence of the Republican Party, I mean, this happened a while ago when they decided to hitch their wagon to Donald Trump and said that there was nothing that he was going to do say that they were going to object to, they wrote their fate,” he explained. “And there’s no bottom with him and so there’s no bottom with them.

“And once upon a time this was a party that appointed itself as a party of family values,” Wehner reminded.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What a joke,” interjected Wallace, who served alongside Wehner in the W. Bush administration.

“Yeah,” Wehner said. “A joke and hypocrisy and just an extraordinary offense. I mean, these are young girls who are being sexually assaulted and they don’t care. And they’re siding with rich, powerful men against these kids — and the fact that they’re not blinking twice is such an indictment.”

Watch:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Federal Judge blocks DOJ attorneys from fleeing 2020 Census case after losing at the Supreme Court

Published

25 mins ago

on

July 9, 2019

By

Donald Trump's Department of Justice was blocked from bringing in a new team of attorneys to argue the 2020 Census case -- that the DOJ already lost at the Supreme Court.

On Monday, the DOJ attempted to bring in an entirely new slate of attorneys.

Judge Jesse Furman rejected almost all of the attempted move during an order released on Tuesday.

The judge said the motion by the DOJ was "patently deficient," except in the case of two attorneys who were allowed to leave the case as they no longer work for the DOJ.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

CNN throws epic shade at MSNBC’s Chuck Todd in rules for 2020 debate: ‘There will be no show of hands’

Published

33 mins ago

on

July 9, 2019

By

CNN has published their debate rules for the upcoming Democratic debate and it throws some subtle shade at MSNBC debate co-host Chuck Todd.

"There will be no show of hands or one-word, down-the-line questions," the guide says.

This was the case during the MSNBC debate where some candidates said they were confused about the phrasing of some of the "show of hands" questions. Todd was also cited as talking more than not only fellow moderator Rachel Maddow, but also more than seven other candidates in a debate that was supposed to be about them.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘The president is a sexual predator’: Conservative says GOP ‘wrote their fate’ by trading family values for Trump

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 9, 2019

By

President Donald Trump is "a sexual predator" a veteran Republican declared on MSNBC on Tuesday.

"Deadline: White House" anchor Nicolle Wallace interviewed Peter Wehner, who served in the administrations of Republicans George W. Bush, George H.W. Bush and Ronald Reagan. He currently works as a senior fellow at the conservative think tank Ethics and Public Policy Center (EPPC).

Wallace asked Wehner why Republicans aren't standing up to Donald Trump and Labor Secretary Alex Acosta in the wake of the shocking revelations about Jeffrey Epstein.

"Well, they’re nowhere to be found. But they haven’t been anywhere to be found with Donald Trump," Wehner replied.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

LEARN MORE
close-image