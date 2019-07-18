‘The president’s onto something’: Mitch McConnell praises Trump after racist ‘send her back’ rally

McConnell says racism is a “thrown around” word that is “routinely” applied to everything.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell praised President Donald Trump after the president’s campaign re-election event in North Carolina Wednesday turned into a racist rally with chants of “send her back” targeting U.S. Congresswoman Ilhan Omar.

“I think the president’s onto something,” Sen. McConnell said, of the President aiming his arsenal at four progressive Democratic Congresswomen, including Rep. Omar.

“We’re having a big debate, now and next year, about what we want America to be like,” McConnell added, attacking socialism.

McConnell rejected the claim that he is complicit in advancing racism, saying racism is a “thrown around” word that is “routinely applied to everything.”

“We ought to tone the rhetoric down across the country,” he urged.

Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo accused Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of “pulling out the race card” on McConnell after the Congresswoman from Queens and The Bronx called the Majority Leader “complicit” in advancing racism in America.

“Everyone knows that’s nonsense,” McConnell said, adding that it’s “time to lower the rhetoric” on racism.

Mediaite adds that “Bartiromo kicked off the interview by showing extensive clips from the rally — including one in which the crowd loudly chanted ‘send her back’ — before asking Mitch: ‘You’re reaction to some of the president’s commentary?'”

“He’s right about ‘the squad’ wanting to turn us into a socialist country,” McConnell said.