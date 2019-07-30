‘The worst I’ve ever seen it’: CNN ripped for doing a horrible job moderating #DemocraticDebate

CNN was harshly criticized on Tuesday for continually interrupting candidates during the second round of Democratic debates.

The debate was co-hosted by Jake Tapper, Dana Bash and Don Lemon.

Here is some of what people were saying.

Chuck Todd: I'm the worst debate moderator:

Jake Tapper: Hold my sneer #DemDebate — Laurie Crosswell (@lauriecrosswell) July 31, 2019

what if Jake Tapper talked less — Tim Murphy (@timothypmurphy) July 31, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Any candidate: I— Jake Tapper: I'm sorry your time is up — Steve Morris (@stevemorris__) July 31, 2019

I know the CNN moderators are well intentioned and trying to keep things on track but the interruptions are sucking a lot of the protein out of this debate. — Matt Pearce 🦅 (@mattdpearce) July 31, 2019

Can we stop with these debate formats that allow no time for substantive discussions? Voters deserve better. @CNN #DemocraticDebate https://t.co/z0w48C2bh8 — Carla Marinucci (@cmarinucci) July 31, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

The way tapper has moderated this debate, you would think Delaney is the front runner. What a disgrace. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) July 31, 2019

Why is Jake Tapper being a petty bitch who lives for the drama though — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) July 31, 2019

How atrocious has CNN’s framing been? How right wing have the questions been? It’s absurd. This is the worst I’ve ever seen it. #DemocraticDebate — Emma Vigeland (@EmmaVigeland) July 31, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

imagine thinking tapper’s questions are neutral and not representing a radical ideology of its own — Talia Lavin (@chick_in_kiev) July 31, 2019

Jake Tapper is great at cutting people off tonight. Why can’t he do this when Trumpers lie on his show? #DemDebate — Scott Dworkin (@funder) July 31, 2019

I'm sorry Senator you have to stop talking the audience almost heard a complete answer and that's against the rules. — Matt Stoller (@matthewstoller) July 31, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Can we impeach Jake Tapper? #DemDebate — Kaili Joy Gray (@KailiJoy) July 31, 2019

I'd like to nominate Jake Tapper to replace @Andy Cohen as the moderator of the next Real Housewives reunions. — Angelo Carusone (@GoAngelo) July 31, 2019

I will vote for the first candidate who gives Tapper a firm and substantial wedgie — andi zeisler (@andizeisler) July 31, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT