‘The worst I’ve ever seen it’: CNN ripped for doing a horrible job moderating #DemocraticDebate
CNN was harshly criticized on Tuesday for continually interrupting candidates during the second round of Democratic debates.
The debate was co-hosted by Jake Tapper, Dana Bash and Don Lemon.
Here is some of what people were saying.
Chuck Todd: I'm the worst debate moderator:
Jake Tapper: Hold my sneer #DemDebate
— Laurie Crosswell (@lauriecrosswell) July 31, 2019
what if Jake Tapper talked less
— Tim Murphy (@timothypmurphy) July 31, 2019
Any candidate: I—
Jake Tapper: I'm sorry your time is up
— Steve Morris (@stevemorris__) July 31, 2019
I know the CNN moderators are well intentioned and trying to keep things on track but the interruptions are sucking a lot of the protein out of this debate.
— Matt Pearce 🦅 (@mattdpearce) July 31, 2019
Can we stop with these debate formats that allow no time for substantive discussions? Voters deserve better. @CNN #DemocraticDebate https://t.co/z0w48C2bh8
— Carla Marinucci (@cmarinucci) July 31, 2019
The way tapper has moderated this debate, you would think Delaney is the front runner. What a disgrace.
— Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) July 31, 2019
Why is Jake Tapper being a petty bitch who lives for the drama though
— Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) July 31, 2019
How atrocious has CNN’s framing been? How right wing have the questions been? It’s absurd.
This is the worst I’ve ever seen it. #DemocraticDebate
— Emma Vigeland (@EmmaVigeland) July 31, 2019
imagine thinking tapper’s questions are neutral and not representing a radical ideology of its own
— Talia Lavin (@chick_in_kiev) July 31, 2019
Jake Tapper is great at cutting people off tonight. Why can’t he do this when Trumpers lie on his show? #DemDebate
— Scott Dworkin (@funder) July 31, 2019
I'm sorry Senator you have to stop talking the audience almost heard a complete answer and that's against the rules.
— Matt Stoller (@matthewstoller) July 31, 2019
Can we impeach Jake Tapper? #DemDebate
— Kaili Joy Gray (@KailiJoy) July 31, 2019
I'd like to nominate Jake Tapper to replace @Andy Cohen as the moderator of the next Real Housewives reunions.
— Angelo Carusone (@GoAngelo) July 31, 2019
I will vote for the first candidate who gives Tapper a firm and substantial wedgie
— andi zeisler (@andizeisler) July 31, 2019
Spartacus thinks that they’re not giving candidates enough time. #DemocraticDebate pic.twitter.com/ebONkAIuRr
— Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) July 31, 2019