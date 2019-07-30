Quantcast
'The worst I've ever seen it': CNN ripped for doing a horrible job moderating #DemocraticDebate

2 hours ago

CNN was harshly criticized on Tuesday for continually interrupting candidates during the second round of Democratic debates.

The debate was co-hosted by Jake Tapper, Dana Bash and Don Lemon.

Here is some of what people were saying.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
