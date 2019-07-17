There are enough votes to impeach Trump if it comes to the floor: CNN’s April Ryan quotes congressman
On Wednesday, the House voted 332 to 95 to table articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump brought forth by Rep. Al Green (D-TX). Democrats were divided, with 137 members agreeing to table the resolution. All 194 Republicans and independent Justin Amash also voted to do so.
But despite the resounding defeat for Green’s measure, one congressman told CNN commentator and American Urban Radio Network director April Ryan that while many Democrats want to continue with investigations for the time being, he believes there would be enough votes to pass it if it actually made it to the floor.
Ryan told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer as much on “The Situation Room.”
“Clearly, April, Democratic Congressman Al Green, he’s trying to send a signal out there, even though his effort, at least for now, is going to fail,” said Blitzer.
“Well, I’m not going to necessarily say that. Congressman Al Green calls the president unfit. And there are a lot of Democrats in the House that I’m hearing that feel the same way. And I talked to Congressman Emanuel Cleaver [(D-MO)] before we went on the air, about an hour or so ago and he said if this actually came to a vote, he believes that it would be approved, it would be an overwhelming approval of this, because Democrats are saying, when they go home to their home districts, they’re hearing people talk about the president being unfit and who he is in — in his nature, what have you.”
“We’re not talking about the obstruction of justice issue,” added Ryan. “We’re talking about unfitness as it relates to humanity, as it relates to race. So Al Green has hit a nerve. And granted, Nancy Pelosi wants to see this play out with investigations and various committees, but there is a groundswell of people who feel this is not right.”
