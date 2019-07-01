‘There ought to be criminal prosecutions’: Judiciary chair demands indictments for senior Trump officials
The chairman of the powerful House Judiciary Committee called for federal and state prosecutions of senior Trump administration officials during a Monday appearance on MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show.”
The host interviewed Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) about the congressional delegation that toured Border Patrol facilities on Monday.
“I have to ask your reaction to what you heard from your house colleagues there and from these other reports that we had about the facilities on the border. Obviously, your committee has jurisdiction on the matter,” Maddow noted.
“What we saw today was disgusting,” Nadler replied.
“This is inhumane and criminal. There ought to be prosecutions of the agency heads and some of the people for child abuse,” he said.
“This is clearly child abuse and it violates a half dozen laws,” he added.
“Do you think it should be pursued as federal prosecution or a matter of state law?” Maddow asked.
“Well, probably both,” Nadler replied. “Probably both.”
