‘These words lead to violence’: MSNBC panel reveal their personal stories of being told to ‘go back to Africa’
President Donald Trump’s “straight-up racist” attacks on Democratic women of color is a call to violence, an MSNBC analyst warned on Sunday.
“It would appear that President Trump is race-baiting today with a series of attacks aimed at the four freshmen congressional women of color known as ‘The Squad,'” MSNBC anchor Kendis Gibson reported.
For analysis, Gibson interviewed Democratic strategist Tara Dowdell.
“So, as an African-American, I have been told to go back to Africa many times by people. Almost every Asian American I know has been told to go back to their country. Almost every Latinx American I know has been told to go back to their country and so forth and so on,” she explained.
Dowdell said she normally doesn’t share personal stories on-air, but was making an exception to explain the danger of Trump’s words.
“So, when I was 13 or 14, I went to go — it was Fourth of July, I’ll never forget. I had some sparklers and things like that. And my friend and I went to go to, you know, light our fireworks and sparklers. And on our way there, there was a car full of guys, teenagers, older teenagers than us and they had been drinking,” she recalled.
“And they followed us, and we knew when they were following us, we could hear some of the things that they were saying. And then all of a sudden, I hear a beer bottle crash behind me. We had sped up and started walking really fast. And they started throwing beer bottles at us and telling us to go back to Africa. And we ran. We were running for our lives. We don’t know what would have happened if those guys had caught us that day. And they continued to throw things. One of the bottles cut the back of my foot,” she continued.
“And so, these words lead to violence,” Dowdell said.
“If they had caught us — which they didn’t, someone called the police, and that’s the only thing that stopped them — if they had caught us, I don’t know what would have happened, but these aren’t just words. They have real-life consequences for people and I don’t think we should let this just kind of gloss over,” she added.
“And I’ve been told to go back to Africa —- I’m from Belize,” Gibson noted.
“Let me first say that the story that Tara just told is terrifying and so troubling and, sadly, I think, you know, all too common, and I think that’s why the president’s words hit home so hard today,” NBC’s Jonathan Allen said.
Watch:
Breaking Banner
BUSTED: Trump campaign attempts to gaslight America — by blatantly lying about what the president said in racist tweetstorm
President Donald Trump's campaign attempted to deny what the commander-in-chief said during a highly-criticized Twitter rant that was labeled by CNN as, "straight-up racist."
On Saturday, Trump tweeted a nativist attack on the four Democratic women of color in Congress known as "The Squad." Despite the fact three of the four were born in America, Trump told them to "go back" to the countries from which they came.
CNN
Ex-GOP Rep. Mia Love blames child suicides on ‘both sides’ engaging in Trump’s racist tweets
Former Republican Rep. Mia Love followed others in her party blaming Democratic officials of color for President Donald Trump's racist comments.
During a CNN interview with Fredricka Whitfield, Love said that it was incumbent on the women of color to "take the high road."
"I think the American people, including me, we’re getting so tired of the back and forth," Love said of Trump's call for the women to go back where they came from. "I just want to say we have to remember what their jobs are."
She went on to tell the four women to do their jobs instead of focusing on Twitter battles. It's ironic given the number of times the president tweets on a day-to-day basis.
CNN
CNN pundit argues ‘both sides’ at fault for racist Trump tweet: ‘I don’t know that this moves anything’
Conservative journalist Salena Zito argued on Sunday that "both sides" are at fault for a racist tweet from President Donald Trump.
In a rant on Twitter on Sunday, the president suggested that four non-white congresswomen should "go back" to their country of origin -- even though three of them were born in the United States.
Zito asserted that "both" Republicans and Democrats were responsible for the conditions that led to the tweet.
"I wish I had just stayed in church instead of hearing [Trump's tweets]," Zito lamented. "Here's the unfortunate thing -- there's two unfortunate things -- that we are so polarized right now that even if you are a Trump supporter and you don't like what he says, you may not say anything at all, pushback at all or may not even see it as racist."