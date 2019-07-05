‘They are garbage’: Ivana Trump’s ex-husband trashes president’s children as ‘scum’
The husband-turned-boyfriend-turned ex of President Donald Trump’s first former wife is trashing the president’s children he had with her as “disgusting” and “scum.”
Donald Trump married Ivana Trump in 1977, and together they had children Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump, before the couple divorced in 1992. Ivana Trump’s recent ex, Rossano Rubicondi, is clearly not impressed with them.
Rubicondi talked with Page Six about Trump’s kids, saying “these people are all about money. They don’t have a heart. They are garbage.”
He did not stop there.
“Don Jr. is an idiot. He’s a jerk,” Rubicondi told Page Six, instructing them, “Put it down: ‘You are a jerk.’ Put it in capital letters!”
“They are a piece of scum. Before they say anything about me, I will wash their mouth out with soap! They are disgrace for human being.”
Page Six notes there seemed to be “some quibbling” over money.
“No one touched a dollar or dime from their family,” Rubicondi said. “I don’t know [if that’s why they didn’t like me], but these people are all about money.”
Apparently Rubicondi’s disgust does not extend fully to Ivanka Trump, the First Daughter.
“We are talking about kids who are so stupid, except Ivanka.”
Trump’s ‘cringe-inducing’ 4th of July speech brutally dissected by conservative: Like a bad ‘Billy Joel song’
In a particularly brutal column for the New York Daily News, Tom Nichols, a conservative professor at the Naval War College in Rhode Island, surveyed the text and delivery of Donald Trump's Fourth of July speech and found both to be profoundly awful.
The president's overly-long speech -- which has been widely panned as both boring and full of bizarre assertions -- did not find a fan in Nichols either who, right out of the gate, bluntly called it: "A bad speech."
Trump economic adviser smacked down on CNN for boasting the trade war is driving manufacturers back to the US
During an appearance on CNN with host Jim Sciutto, one of Donald Trump's top economic advisers attempted to skim over the deleterious effects of the president's trade war by boasting that U.S. companies are moving manufacturing back to the U.S. -- only to be fact-checked by the host.
After spending time ducking questions about the president calling the head of the Federal Reserve "loco," Peter Navarro -- Trump's Director of Trade and Manufacturing Policy -- was asked about the trade wars with Mexico and China that have roiled markets and put some companies on the brink of disaster.
"As you know the president is using tariffs as a cudgel to force concessions from China, but China has domestic politics and neither the Chinese people or leaders are going to want to be seen as bullied by the American president," host Sciutto offered.
Arizona governor wears Nikes to July 4 party — two days after trashing the shoe maker over Betsy Ross flag
Arizona's Republican governor was spotted wearing Nikes at a Fourth of July event -- two days after withdrawing financial incentives to lure the shoe manufacturer to his state.
Gov. Doug Ducey announced Tuesday that he had ordered the Arizona Commerce Authority to withdraw the tax breaks that had been offered for the company's planned $185 million factory in Goodyear, but he apparently saw no problem with continuing to wear their shoes.
The Cococino County Democratic Party tweeted out a photo of Ducey wearing black sneakers with a white Nike swoosh on the side, and KNXV-TV confirmed the image was authentic.