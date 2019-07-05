‘They are garbage’: Ivana Trump’s ex-husband trashes president’s children as ‘scum’

The husband-turned-boyfriend-turned ex of President Donald Trump’s first former wife is trashing the president’s children he had with her as “disgusting” and “scum.”

Donald Trump married Ivana Trump in 1977, and together they had children Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump, before the couple divorced in 1992. Ivana Trump’s recent ex, Rossano Rubicondi, is clearly not impressed with them.

Rubicondi talked with Page Six about Trump’s kids, saying “these people are all about money. They don’t have a heart. They are garbage.”

He did not stop there.

“Don Jr. is an idiot. He’s a jerk,” Rubicondi told Page Six, instructing them, “Put it down: ‘You are a jerk.’ Put it in capital letters!”

“They are a piece of scum. Before they say anything about me, I will wash their mouth out with soap! They are disgrace for human being.”

Page Six notes there seemed to be “some quibbling” over money.

“No one touched a dollar or dime from their family,” Rubicondi said. “I don’t know [if that’s why they didn’t like me], but these people are all about money.”

Apparently Rubicondi’s disgust does not extend fully to Ivanka Trump, the First Daughter.

“We are talking about kids who are so stupid, except Ivanka.”