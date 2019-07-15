‘This is his plan to pit us against each other — to continue to enrich his friend’: Ilhan Omar demands Trump’s impeachment

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) ripped President Donald Trump on Monday for his “blatantly racist” attacks on the four young women of color known as “The Squad.”

Omar made her remarks in a press conference with Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI).

“This country was founded on the radical idea that we are created equal and endowed by our creator with inalienable rights. And, yes, we have a long way before we fully live up to those values. It is for this reason precisely that we have to take action when a president is openly violating the oath he took to the Constitution of the United States and the core values we aspire to,” Omar said.

“Right now, the president is carrying out mass deportation raids across this country in each one of our districts. Right now the president is committing human rights abuses at the border, keeping children in cages and having human beings drinking out of toilets,” she charged.

“This president, who has been credibly accused of committing multiple crimes, including colluding with foreign government to interfere with our election,” she continued. “This is a president who has overseen the most corrupt administration in our history and pursued an agenda to allow millions of Americans to die from a lack of health care while he transfers millions of dollars in tax cuts to corporations.”

“This is a president who has said grab women by the p*ssy. This is a president who has called black athletes sons of b*tches. This is a president who has called black people who come from black and brown countries sh*tholes,” she continued, swearing during the live broadcast by quoting the commander-in-chief.

“So it is time for us to stop allowing this president to make a mockery out of our Constitution. It’s time for us to impeach this president,” she concluded.

Watch: