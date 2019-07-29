‘This is the Nazi playbook’: Ex-congresswoman says Trump’s language is designed to build the case to ‘exterminate’ minorities

On Monday’s edition of MSNBC’s “Hardball,” former Rep. Donna Edwards (D-MD) tore into President Donald Trump for describing Baltimore as a “disgusting, rodent and rat infested mess” on Twitter.

“This is the Nazi playbook, right?” said Edwards. “I mean, you dehumanize people. You say they’re infested. It gives you the reason to, I don’t know—”

“Exterminate them or something like that,” said host Chris Matthews.

“And I think that this is, again, his way — and he’s done it for every single one of these cities, and what many of these cities have in common is a majority African-American population, in some cases, African-American leadership. And he goes — he goes after them.”

Watch below: