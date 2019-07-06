Thrilling yarn: Tapestry depicts all eight seasons of ‘Game of Thrones’ saga
In a Belfast museum, seamstresses are at work depicting gory battles and warring kings in shimmering threads of red and gold — an epic homage to the TV phenomenon “Game of Thrones”.
The team of volunteers at the Ulster Museum are putting the final touches to a 90-metre (300-foot) tapestry depicting all eight seasons of the fantasy saga, which reached its dramatic conclusion in May.
“Game of Thrones”, which first hit screens in 2011, was produced and chiefly filmed in studios in Belfast and in the Northern Irish countryside.
The Northern Irish public have taken the series to their hearts.
“A tapestry is, more than anything else, a great storytelling device,” explained Valerie Wilson, costume and textiles curator at National Museums Northern Ireland.
“The length of the tapestry allows the story to unfold, so in many ways it’s the perfect medium for telling the story of the ‘Game of Thrones’ project.”
Styled in the manner of the treasured Bayeux Tapestry — which depicts the 11th-century Norman conquest of England — the completed piece will be transported to France to hang near its predecessor in September.
“This tapestry references the Bayeux Tapestry in that it has a series of repeated icons through it,” explained Wilson.
The panels of the piece are woven by machine before the finishing touches are put on by hand.
– Emerald green wildfire –
For two years, a team of 30 has been at work on and off stitching embellishments on the icons — “blood red weddings”, “emerald green wildfire” and “cold-blue White Walkers” which prove pivotal in the blood-and-guts HBO drama.
Such is the graphic nature of their handiwork, the museum display comes with a warning: “Due to the depiction of graphic scenes, viewing of the tapestry is not suitable for anyone under the age of 18.”
The team has been working on stitching depicting the eighth and final series.
Participants — like actors in the show — were also sworn to silence, forced to sign non-disclosure agreements to maintain the shroud of secrecy.
“It was very crucial when the project launched that it had that new, fresh, almost surprise element,” Wilson told AFP.
After the embellishments are put on, the final panels are being added to the snaking display of series one to seven already on show to museum visitors.
“I think it’s really beautiful,” said Abbie Merrick — a diehard fan of “Game of Thrones”, who spent a morning walking her mother through the plot woven across the fabric.
“I think tapestry’s a really beautiful art form and a really nice way of storytelling.”
MSNBC analyst busts Trump for real reason he’s freaking out on the Fed for not dropping rates
On Saturday, a panel on MSNBC's "Up with David Gura," weighed in on President Donald Trump's latest attempts to strong-arm Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell into squeezing interest rates — and the real reason he might be so obsessed with this issue.
"There is a case for the fed to lower interest rates or take back that rate hike from December," said CNBC analyst Ron Insana. "What the president is suggesting, and now one of his nominees is suggesting, is that rates should be back at zero. That's for extreme duress. That's what we saw in the great financial crisis, as you know, in 2008 and 2009. There is no reason to get aggressive about pushing interest rates lower, and this morning, last night, the president said that the Fed is the biggest problem facing the U.S. economy. That is just utterly absurd. The Fed has been extraordinarily responsible."
WATCH: LA news anchors react in horror as 7.1 earthquake rattles studio
Two news anchors in Los Angeles reacted in barely controlled panic as a 7.1 earthquake located outside of LA rattled their studio , driving one of the to take shelter under the desk.
While anchoring KCAL's Friday night broadcast, Sara Donchey and Juan Fernandez reacted as the earthquake struck as Donchety reported “We are experiencing quite a bit of shaking if you bear with us a moment.”
As the studio continued to shake she grabbed her partner's arm as they both looked up, before she added, “This is a very strong earthquake. 8:21 here and we’re experiencing very strong shaking. I think we need to get under the desk Juan,” at which point she disappeared from view.
Alleged abuse by US border guards who forced detained migrant to wear humiliating sign around his neck reminiscent of Nazi camps
"Guards are trying to assert total control over detainees, and to demonstrate that there's nothing they can do to protect themselves."
An incident at a Texas Border Patrol detention center in which a prisoner was forced by guards to wear a humiliating sign around his neck is directly reminiscent of abuse that took place in Nazi concentration camps in the 1930s, an expert on the camps said on Friday, and could be the precursor for worse treatment around the corner.
In March, according to CNN, Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) agents forced a Honduran man at the El Paso Processing Center to hold a sign reading "Me gustan los hombre," or, "I like men." CNN shared a photo of the note, which was revealed in emails about the incident obtained by the network.