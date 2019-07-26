Quantcast
Connect with us

TJ Maxx employee falsely IDs black teen as a shoplifter — until video shows he looks nothing like the suspect

Published

1 min ago

on

A Connecticut family this week received an apology from TJ Maxx after one of their sons was falsely identified as a shoplifter who had been in the store earlier this month.

Local news station WFSB reports that the Askew-Ferris family went into a local TJ Maxx store earlier this month and quickly noticed that employees were following them and talking about them as they walked around.

The family’s three sons felt uncomfortable and quickly left the store — and later they learned that one of them had been misidentified as a shoplifter who had recently been in the store.

Upon looking at video footage of the actual shoplifter, however, they discovered that the alleged thief bore no resemblance to their falsely accused family member.

TJ Maxx apologized to the family and said it would put its employees through an unconscious bias training program.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We take this customer’s concerns very seriously and expect that all of our customers will be treated with dignity and respect when shopping in our stores,” the company said. “We have spoken with our customer to sincerely apologize that this was not the experience of her and her family.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Emmett Till memorial to be replaced by bullet proof sign

Published

25 mins ago

on

July 26, 2019

By

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Christian DA who says Muslims and gays lack legal rights whines critics are assaulting his religious liberty

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 26, 2019

By

A Christian district attorney from Tennessee is complaining that critics are infringing upon his religious freedom after he claimed that neither Muslims nor LGBT Americans have certain legal protections.

News Channel 5 Nashville reports that Coffee County District Attorney Craig Northcott this week defended himself this week after one of the people he's prosecuting tried to get him removed as special prosecutor on the grounds that he will not faithfully uphold state law.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Kellyanne Conway snarls US media is no different than Russian hackers in ugly exchange with reporters

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 26, 2019

By

During a brief press availability outside the White House, senior Donald Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway took an ugly shot at the U.S. media, comparing reporters to Russian hackers trying to subvert democracy.

Asked whether the president is taking reports of possible hacking of the 2020 election seriously, the always combative Conway felt the need to attack the assembled reporters.

"Well, we want secure elections," she retorted. "We don't want anyone to interfere with them whether they're foreign governments or the domestic press corp."

When reporters protested  and asked what she meant by "domestic press corp," she snapped back, "You know what it means."

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

Join Me. Try Raw Story Investigates for $1. Invest in Journalism. Escape Ads.
LEARN MORE
close-image