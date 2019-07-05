Quantcast
Treasury Secretary’s Fourth of July picture ridiculed as ‘Red, Blue and a whole lot of Whiteness’

11 mins ago

America’s Secretary of the Treasury was ridiculed on Friday for an Independence Day photo posted by his wife.

Louise Linton posted the Fourth of July message on Instagram.

The loveliest and most relaxing 4th of July with family and friends. 🙏🏼🎈Was a beautiful day to celebrate @shaylondre on her birthday!! 🎉☀️🥰🎂 #birthday #july4th #family #bestfriends

The image was then posted on Twitter by New York magazine reporter Yashar Ali, where the couple was brutally ridiculed.

Here’s some of what people were saying:

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
