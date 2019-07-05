Treasury Secretary’s Fourth of July picture ridiculed as ‘Red, Blue and a whole lot of Whiteness’

America’s Secretary of the Treasury was ridiculed on Friday for an Independence Day photo posted by his wife.

Louise Linton posted the Fourth of July message on Instagram.

The image was then posted on Twitter by New York magazine reporter Yashar Ali, where the couple was brutally ridiculed.

Here’s some of what people were saying:

Got to say, the picture makes me angry. It takes a lot to make me think in terms of class. To make me angry at ostentatious displays of wealth. This couple manages to do it in almost every photograph. I want to unknow of their existence. — Jim Peters ن (@petro0001) July 5, 2019

That is the most pale person I have ever seen in a bathing suit.👻 — Susan Kramer (@kramer_susan) July 5, 2019

Well that’s disturbing on so many levels. Off to wash my eyeballs out with acid. — MD Terp 🦀 (@nkdterp) July 5, 2019

Eww, someone had to take that picture. — Rich Mohagany (@JohnKolakowski) July 5, 2019

They are creepy people — 2nd cousin Roe (@RoeFmLI) July 5, 2019

What in the name of god’s green earth is this mess — Brunette Bohemian (@WinterRae82) July 5, 2019

She's got that "let them eat cake" look. B*&%h. — truth_for_tmrw (@truth_for_tmrw) July 5, 2019

He loves her looks and she loves his wallet. A true match made in heaven. — Lynne Pence (@lynnepence) July 5, 2019

Bond villains — Steve (@stevecantsmell) July 5, 2019

Money never buys love. It only buys temporary access to the body of someone who loves money. If and when Mnuchin loses his capital, she'll dump him like a three-chili-dog bowel movement. — Eryq Ouithaqueue (@EryqOuithaqueue) July 5, 2019

Same, but with a pitchfork — JetSetChristy (@JetSetChristy) July 5, 2019

I aint sayin she a gold-digger… — lulu3102 (@lulu31021) July 5, 2019

It's amazing what some women will do for money, goes for FLOTUS as well — Devin Nunes' Low IQ & Fragile Ego (@TinPotDickTator) July 5, 2019

She's a failed actress who's in this for the attention. He's an automaton who has no backbone. Government officials posting self promoting photos are as crass and vulgar as it gets. — Nancy ONeil (@nancyoneil1020) July 5, 2019

She must love his money because he is repulsive. 🤮 — SarahCA 💙🌊 (@SarahBCalif) July 5, 2019

We sure this isn’t a screenshot from one of the Twilight movies? — Cindy Otis (@CindyOtis_) July 5, 2019

In all honesty, when are the Trumpsters going to realize the elites they hate so much are in the White House? — News & Stuff (@YessGossip) July 5, 2019

I’ve been trying to figure out what’s up with the hairline there. Seborrheic Dermatitis? — Combative Firebrand (@bledwine) July 5, 2019