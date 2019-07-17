Trump administration diverts development aid meant for Guatemala and Honduras to boost Venezuela’s Guaido
President Donald Trump’s administration is diverting nearly $42 million intended for development aid in Guatemala and Honduras to support Venezuela’s opposition chief Juan Guaido, including staff salaries, an internal document showed.
In a memo obtained by AFP, the US Agency for International Development called Venezuela’s political crisis “a significant, exigent event in the US national interest” that required a switch in $41.9 million in funds.
The United States and more than 50 other countries recognize Guaido as president of Venezuela, but leftist leader Nicolas Maduro remains in power despite nearly half a year of international efforts.
Trump earlier this year declared that he would end all US aid to Guatemala and Honduras as well as El Salvador, blaming the violence-plagued countries for not stopping their citizens from migrating to the United States.
The US aid agency said that $19.4 million in funding intended for Central America would support “good governance” in Venezuela.
Among other uses, that portion will go to “interim government staff salaries or stipends, work-related travel and other costs necessary to ensure full deployment of a transparent financial management system and other activities necessary for a democratic transition.”
It will also be directed to non-governmental organizations to “create media content and airtime to provide greater reach to Venezuelan citizens,” the memo said.
Another $2 million will go to support diplomatic efforts by Guaido’s supporters as they negotiate with Maduro, the memo said.
The two sides have been meeting in Barbados in talks mediated by Norway, although limited progress has been seen.
The US aid agency will also direct $7.5 million to support independent media to “provide the Venezuelan people with unbiased and unfiltered sources of news and information,” the memo said.
The rest of the funds will go to a range of uses including strengthening human rights groups, election monitoring and civil society.
The State Department did not immediately offer comment when asked about the funding diversion, which was first reported by the Los Angeles Times.
The United States in the 2018 fiscal year allocated nearly $149 million to Guatemala and $112 million to Honduras as it sought to improve conditions causing migration.
‘Fat people don’t wear shorts’: North Carolina girl goes viral after being body shamed in church
On Wednesday, WCTI News Channel 12 reported on a viral video circulating of a girl in North Carolina being body-shamed at her own church by a community leader.
"She had came [sic] in and said you're too fat to wear those shorts, fat girls don't wear shorts," said 19-year-old Jenna Munger, describing the encounter, which happened as she was visiting the restroom while singing in the church choir.
On the video, which has already gathered more than 5 million views, the woman can be heard saying, "She's a chubby girl, but she's got a dress on that's appropriate; it comes down to the top of her knees."
Former federal prosecutor says Southern District of New York may be waiting to indict Trump when he’s out of office
Former federal prosecutor Glen Kirschner explained why the Southern District of New York might be holding back on the campaign finance charges against Michael Cohen.
President Donald Trump signed multiple hush-money payments as president of the United States.
Kirschner said that he reread Judge William Pauley's orders from Wednesday to understand what the Southern District of New York prosecutors said about the documents being sealed or not.
Pauley said that the "government represents that it has concluded aspects of the investigation that justified the continued sealing of the portions of the materials related to Cohen's campaign finance violations."
Draft-dodging Trump tells Americans ‘If people don’t want to fight for our country they can leave’
President Donald Trump spoke to the press outside the White House Wednesday on his way to North Carolina telling those complaining about him to "leave."
"If people want to leave our country, they can," Trump said. "If they don't want to love our country, if they don't want to fight for our country, they can [leave]. I'll never change on that, no."
It's an ironic statement from Trump because his father was able to get a doctor to diagnose him with bone spurs that prevented him from being able to go to war in Vietnam. Former Nebraska Senator Bob Kerrey accused Trump of lying and dodging the draft with a fake diagnosis.