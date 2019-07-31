Trump administration outlines plan to import drugs from Canada
The Trump administration on Wednesday announced a plan to allow Americans legal access to lower-cost prescription drugs from Canada.
President Donald Trump has repeatedly spoken out against the soaring cost of prescription drugs and is backing a bipartisan bill in the Senate that would cap prices.
Americans pay on average $1,200 on prescription drugs per year, according to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, more than citizens in any other country.
“Americans deserve protection from high drug costs, and they deserve a healthcare system that provides affordable, patient-centric care,” said Alex Azar, Health and Human Services Secretary.
The plan proposed by the HHS and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) outlined two pathways.
The first involves using the agencies’ current authority to propose a rule that would authorize pilot projects developed by states, wholesalers and pharmacists to import certain drugs from Canada, though these would be limited to a narrow class of drugs.
Under the second pathway, the FDA would work with manufacturers seeking to import into the US versions of those drugs they sell in foreign countries, “potentially allowing them to offer a lower price than what their current distribution contracts require.”
These could include medications like insulin used to treat diabetes, as well as those used to treat rheumatoid arthritis, cardiovascular disorders, and cancer, a statement said.
The agencies did not provide a timeframe for the implementation of the plan, which will likely be met with legal challenges from the pharmaceutical industry.
Pharmaceutical companies argue that high prices are the cost of innovation, but a 2016 Harvard Medical School study blamed factors such as the US patent system, which grants makers “government-protected monopolies” through market exclusivity that lasts decades.
It also noted that unlike nearly every other advanced nation, the US health care system allows manufacturers to set their own prices rather than having to negotiate with a national health insurance systems.
Breaking Banner
Osama bin Laden’s son — and potential al Qaeda heir — believed dead: report
Ohio editorial begs Trump fans not to embarrass state at tonight’s Trump rally
On Wednesday, ahead of the third Democratic debate, President Donald Trump is expected to hold a rally in Cincinnati, Ohio. Focusing on Rust Best states appears to be a major part of Trump's re-election campaign, as it was in 2016.
Ahead of the event, the editorial board of the Cincinnati Enquirer pleaded with Trump's fans to not heap shame upon the city by mirroring Trump's racism, with chants like "Send her back!" in reference to Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN).
Breaking Banner
Daughter of segregationist George Wallace: ‘Never seen anything’ like Trump — not even my father
Peggy Wallace Kennedy, the daughter of segregationist Alabama Gov. George Wallace, now says that President Donald Trump's overt racism is even worse than what her father used to do when he ran for president in 1968 and 1972.
AL.com reports that Wallace recently gave a talk to a group of teachers at the Birmingham Public Library in which she expounded upon similarities between her father's campaign and the campaign run by Trump.
Even though Wallace was a staunch supporter of segregation in the South, by 1968 he had shifted gears to talk more about issues such as forced busing and states' rights that were not as overtly racist. Nonetheless, Wallace's angry campaign speeches attracted a fervent and ferocious following much like Trump's campaign rallies.