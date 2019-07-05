Trump administration tells federal court it will continue to fight for citizenship Census question despite SCOTUS ruling
The Trump administration has just notified a federal district court it will continue President Donald Trump’s battle to include a citizenship question on the Census, despite the Supreme Court having blocked its inclusion under current circumstances.
The administration earlier claimed there was a June 30 deadline after which no changes could be made to the Census as it is in the process of being printed.
According to legal experts, the Commerce Dept. today told the court it may or may not provide “a new rationale” for why it wanted the citizenship question on the Census.
The filing can be read here.
Earlier today Trump admitted that the “number one” reason he wants the citizenship question is for redrawing of congressional districts. Citizenship is not a factor in the drawing of congressional districts – unless the goal is to include less non-citizens by scaring them into not answering the census.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
