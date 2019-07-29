Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump already getting slammed over pick to replace venerated intel chief – who Trump ousted

Published

10 mins ago

on

If there’s any way to get the Intelligence Community to stop investigating Russia’s attacks on the U.S. elections system, installing a Trump loyalist with almost no experience is likely one of the easiest.

President Donald Trump has wanted to fire his esteemed Director of National Intelligence (DNI), Dan Coats, since at least February. Reports Sunday afternoon say Coats will “step down” – possibly meaning he is being told to leave – and his replacement has already been chosen.

UPDATE: Deed is done. Coats has been ousted.

Experts and others knowledgable with intelligence operations are having a field day – or are just plain furious – with Trump’s reported choice to replace the venerated Director of National Intelligence.

ADVERTISEMENT

The DNI is a Cabinet-level official who sits at the very top of the entire Intelligence Community, serving as the head of the 17 federal agencies that comprise it. They also serve as the President’s chief advisor on national security, and produce the top-secret President’s Daily Brief (PDB).

Federal law states quite clearly, “Any individual nominated for appointment as Director of National Intelligence shall have extensive national security expertise.”

President Trump’s current Director of National Intelligence, Dan Coats, is a former Congressman and a former Senator who served on the Senate Intelligence Committee. He also served as the U.S. Ambassador to Germany, and was rumored to have been on President George W. Bush’s short list to become Secretary of Defense. He also served as a Staff sergeant in the U.S. Army.

ADVERTISEMENT

President Barack Obama’s Director of National Intelligence for most of his eight years in the Oval Office was James Clapper. Before becoming DNI Clapper served as the Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence, Director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, and the Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency. He also served during Vietnam as a Lieutenant general in the Air Force.

President Donald Trump’s pick to become Director of National Intelligence auditioned for the job during this past week’s congressional hearings featuring the testimony of former special counsel Robert Mueller.

Republican Congressman John Ratcliffe of Texas, ranked the second-most conservative lawmaker in Congress, is only a three-term legislator. He was the U.S. Attorney of the Eastern District of Texas from 2007 to 2008, and an Acting U.S. Attorney focused on prosecuting terrorism and immigration cases. Apparently, before and during part of that time he was also the mayor of a small Texas town, population 6,921.

ADVERTISEMENT

If there’s one way to get the nation’s Intelligence Community to stop investigating Russia’s five-plus years of attacks on the U.S. elections system, installing a Trump loyalist with almost no experience is likely one of the easiest ways.

That President Trump thinks Rep. Ratcliffe has “extensive national security expertise” is already making both a laughing stock on social media – while others fear for the nation’s security and safety:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Facebook

Trump already getting slammed over pick to replace venerated intel chief – who Trump ousted

Published

9 mins ago

on

July 29, 2019

By

If there’s any way to get the Intelligence Community to stop investigating Russia’s attacks on the U.S. elections system, installing a Trump loyalist with almost no experience is likely one of the easiest.

President Donald Trump has wanted to fire his esteemed Director of National Intelligence (DNI), Dan Coats, since at least February. Reports Sunday afternoon say Coats will “step down” – possibly meaning he is being told to leave – and his replacement has already been chosen.

UPDATE: Deed is done. Coats has been ousted.

I am pleased to announce that highly respected Congressman John Ratcliffe of Texas will be nominated by me to be the Director of National Intelligence. A former U.S. Attorney, John will lead and inspire greatness for the Country he loves. Dan Coats, the current Director, will....

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Here’s how Ivanka Trump manipulates her dad when she wants to destroy her enemies in the White House

Published

25 mins ago

on

July 29, 2019

By

President Donald Trump attacks the media publicly, and often, but his staff knows that newspapers are the best way to present information -- or stabs in the back -- to the boss.

Trump relies on printouts of articles from magazines, newspapers and websites, as well as social media, that are approved by his staff secretary's office, but some aides, advisers and lawmakers understand they can influence the president's thinking by slipping him other material into his daily reading file, reported Politico.

Continue Reading
 

Facebook

Putin opponent Alexei Navalny may have been targeted with ‘toxic agent’: doctor

Published

25 mins ago

on

July 29, 2019

By

Russia's jailed opposition politician Alexei Navalny might have been exposed to an unidentified "toxic agent," his personal doctor said on Monday, while health officials insisted his condition was satisfactory.

"Some toxic agent may be the reason for Alexei Navalny's 'illness'," his physician Anastasia Vasilyeva said in a post on Facebook, adding that officials at Moscow's hospital No 64, which treated him, have behaved strangely.

On Sunday, President Vladimir Putin's top opponent was rushed from jail to hospital suffering an acute allergic reaction.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]