Trump announces controversial asylum deal with Guatemala
President Donald Trump announced Friday that a “landmark” asylum agreement has been reached with Guatemala, as the United States ratchets up pressure on its southern neighbors to stem the flow of migrants towards its border.
The White House said Guatemala would now be considered a “safe third country,” meaning that US-bound migrants who enter Guatemala would be required to seek asylum there instead.
But the US Department of Homeland Security said the term did not appear in the text agreed on Friday, of which few details were initially known.
Trump said the deal will “provide safety to legitimate asylum seekers and stop asylum fraud” in the region.
“This landmark agreement will put the coyotes and smugglers out of business,” the president said, referring to the “bad people” who have trafficked thousands of migrants through Mexico to the southern US border.
In another immigration-related triumph for Trump, the Supreme Court on Friday issued a ruling allowing the president to proceed with plans to divert $2.5 billion in Pentagon funds toward construction of a border wall with Mexico.
“Big VICTORY on the Wall,” Trump tweeted after the ruling. “Big WIN for Border Security and the Rule of Law!”
The dual victories come as the president prepares for his second run at the White House in 2020. Stopping illegal immigration remains a key priority for the Republican, who won the election in 2016 in part on his pledge to build a border wall.
– Back to Guatemala –
The asylum agreement with Guatemala comes days after Trump threatened tough retaliation against the small Central American country if it did not sign on to an asylum deal — threatening a travel ban, tariffs, remittance fees or “all of the above.”
Friday’s agreement, signed in the Oval Office by Guatemala’s interior minister, Enrique Degenhart, and US Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan, would apply to Salvadoran or Honduran migrants passing through Guatemala towards the United States, if not others.
Their asylum claims should now be filed in Guatemala, McAleenan said.
If Central American migrants instead “make a journey all the way to the US border, they would be removable back to Guatemala if they want to seek asylum,” he noted.
The deal is expected to be up and running in August, McAleenan said.
US authorities have recorded a dramatic rise in detentions of migrants over the past year, many of those fleeing chronic poverty and gruesome gang violence in Central America.
– ‘Not’ safe –
Serious questions about the pact remained.
It was not immediately clear how the agreement signed Friday would jibe with a provision of Guatemala’s constitutional court, which recently blocked the idea of a deal making Guatemala a “safe third country” for asylum requests.
McAleenan conceded that the term “is a colloquialism” and is not in the text itself.
A top Democrat assailed the deal as “cruel and immoral,” as well as illegal, arguing that Guatemala lacks sufficient asylum and protection processes.
“Simply put, Guatemala is not a safe country for refugees and asylum seekers, as the law requires,” said House Foreign Affairs Committee chairman Eliot Engel, adding that he expects the “counterproductive” deal to be challenged in the courts.
The non-governmental organization Refugees International called the agreement “very alarming” and said it would put “some of the most vulnerable people in Central America in grave danger” because Guatemala is not safe for refugees and asylum seekers, the group’s president Eric Schwartz said.
McAleenan insisted Guatemala has been undergoing an “evolution” in providing asylum protection.
“Guatemala has had a significant reduction in their murder rate and violent crime rate in the last five years,” he added.
“We expect that to continue.”
The key to Trump’s impeachment is held by one ex-White House aide that Democrats want to grill: MSNBC panel
A panel discussion on MSNBC on the possibility that the House will soon open impeachment hearings on Donald Trump concluded that the testimony that could tip reluctant Democrats who are hesitant to move forward will come from former White House counsel Don McGahn.
Speaking with host David Gura, former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner said compelling McGahn to speak could lay to rest whether President Donald Trump committed obstruction.
Regarding former special counsel Robert Mueller's Wednesday testimony, he claimed, "Everybody wants instant political gratification these days. this is a marathon, not a sprint and slow and steady will win the day eventually. When people say, well, you know, Bob Mueller wasn't very exciting. he was halting in his delivery, well, he's entitled, he's a war hero. he held so many significant jobs. he took on a thankless task and sat there for seven hours."
Police fire tear gas at Hong Kongers defying ban on ‘anti-triad’ rally
Hong Kong police fired tear gas Saturday at protesters holding a banned rally against suspected triad gangs who beat up pro-democracy demonstrators near the Chinese border last weekend, tipping the finance hub further into chaos.
Riot police fired dozens of rounds of tear gas in Yuen Long, a town close to the border, after tense standoffs with protesters, some of whom were throwing projectiles and had surrounded a police van.
Public anger has been raging since last Sunday when a gang of men in white T-shirts, armed with poles and batons, set upon anti-government protesters and bystanders in Yuen Long station.
2020 Election
Rust Belt voters could be bailing on Trump — here’s the surprising reason why
The conventional wisdom holds that whatever the reason white, lower-educated parts of the Midwest swung to President Donald Trump — be it economic frustration or racial grievances — it will be the fate of the economy that makes or breaks Trump's re-election bid in 2020. If the economy continues on its upward trajectory, the thinking goes, Trump will pull off a win, and that if it crashes, which some people are worried is in the cards, the blue-collar areas that rolled the dice on him will throw him out.