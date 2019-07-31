Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump-appointed Fed chair just completely undercut the GOP’s claims about the economy

Published

2 hours ago

on

While announcing the first interest rate cut since the 2008 financial crisis — which President Donald Trump has been furiously calling for — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell systematically undercut the Republican Party’s claims about its policies’ effects on the economy.

The most central justification for the cut, as CNBC’s John Harwood noted, is actually antithetical to the claims the GOP made in support of its 2017 tax cut. The benefits of that legislation largely went to corporations and wealthy people, and it was supposed to drive up business investment in the United States.

But it doesn’t seem to be working, as I’ve reported previously and Powell’s remarks revealed. This confirmed what many skeptics of the Republican plan feared.

“The manufacturing and business investment part of the economy is not growing very much,” Powell said Wednesday.

Rather than seeing the economy as undergoing a Trumpian renaissance, as the White House likes to sell it, Powell said that we’re in a state of “uncertainty” that needs more accommodative policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

And it’s not just the GOP tax cut that seems to be failing to deliver. Powell indicated that Trump’s trade wars are also a significant drag on the economy.

“In light of the implications of global developments for the economic outlook as well as muted inflation pressures, the committee decided to lower the target range for the federal funds rate,” the FOMC said in a statement.

More explicitly, Powell said the rate cut is meant to protect against the “downside risks from weak global growth and trade tensions.”

ADVERTISEMENT

So, in other words, despite Republican boasting about a booming economy, a massive $1.5 trillion tax cut, a wild deregulatory push, and Trump’s imagined dealmaking talents being applied to the global trade arena, the Fed chair thinks the economy is at risk enough that he should take a step the reserve bank hasn’t taken in over a decade.

Trump has been lambasting Powell and the Fed, calling for this kind of rate cut (though he would likely prefer it to be even more drastic), in recent weeks and months. These attacks have undermined the Fed’s independence and raised questions about the motivation behind the new cuts. But they also reveal that Trump is not actually confident that the tax cut and his agenda of deregulation will help the economy enough to ensure his re-election. And the fact that the GOP, as well as much of conservative media, has gone along with this charade even though they called for interest rate increases from the Fed under President Barack Obama when the economy was struggling to recover from a recession, shows the craven and malleable nature of right-wing ideology.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump offers Russia help with wildfires — after attacking California for theirs

Published

4 mins ago

on

July 31, 2019

By

President Donald Trump seems to care more about the wildfires in Russia than he did about those in his own country.

Politico reported that the president had a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, where he offered American assistance. The wildfires in Siberia have burned 6.7 million acres.

The Russian Embassy quoted a Kremlin statement saying that Putin appreciated Trump's sweet gesture, and if the help is needed they'll accept it. As it stands, Russia is deploying military aircraft to try and control the situation.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump parrots Lou Dobbs in flip-flopping attack on his own Fed chairman

Published

20 mins ago

on

July 31, 2019

By

On Wednesday night, President Donald Trump quoted Fox Business' Lou Dobbs' attack on Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell for cutting interest rates — ironically, something that he has spent the past several months demanding that Powell should do:

Experts stated that the Fed should not have tightened, and then waited too long to undo their mistake. James Bullard of St. Louis Fed said they waited too long to correct the mistake that they made last December. “Mistake, Powell cut rate and then he started talking.” @LouDobbs

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Tim Ryan says Medicare for All will lose Democrats ’48 states’ — but he’s co-sponsoring almost the same bill

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 31, 2019

By

On Tuesday night's Democratic debate, Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) got into a testy exchange with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) about the viability of "Medicare for All," the plan to cover all Americans' medical expenses on a single-payer insurance system administered as a public program, often envisioned to be free at the point of use. He warned that Democrats will 'lose 48 states' if they adopt this proposal as their centerpiece.

Listening to Ryan, you would never guess that — as The Daily Beast points out — he is in fact the co-sponsor of a Medicare for All bill in Congress.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]