Trump appoints disgraced ex-GOP Gov Scott Walker to oversee scholars at the Smithsonian Institution

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump has appointed former Republican Gov. Scott Walker to an administration position following his defeat for re-election during the 2018 midterm elections.

As governor, Walker sought to drastically cut funding for the University of Wisconsin system. He was even caught trying to remove “the search for truth” from the guiding principles of the state’s university system.

Despite his history, Walker was appointed to a position overseeing scholarship.

On Tuesday Trump appointed Walker to the Board of Trustees of the Woodrow Wilson Internation Center for Scholars in the Smithsonian Institution.

Walkers term will not expire until October 23, 2024.

