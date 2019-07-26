Trump argues Boris Johnson is a ‘good guy’ and expects ‘substantial trade agreement’ with the UK
President Donald Trump said Friday he had spoken by phone with new British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and that discussions on a “very substantial” trade deal were already underway.
“I predict he’ll be a great prime minister,” Trump said, calling Johnson a “good guy” minutes after ending the conversation.
“We’re working on a trade agreement already,” Trump said, adding: “I think it will be a very substantial trade agreement.”
Trump said a bilateral deal with post-Brexit Britain could be “three to four, five times” bigger than current trade and once London is out of the European Union “we could do much more.”
In London, a Downing Street spokesperson said Trump and Johnson had “both expressed their commitment to delivering an ambitious free trade agreement and to starting negotiations as soon as possible after the UK leaves the EU.”
Johnson has touted Britain’s future as an independent trading country striking numerous bilateral deals outside of the massive EU alliance, which collectively negotiates with Washington.
“They needed him a long time,” Trump said of fellow conservative Johnson.
Democrats have no choice — they need an impeachment inquiry in order to win in 2020: MSNBC analyst
Capitol Hill Democrats need to initiate impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, a progressive radio host explained on MSNBC on Friday.
"We’re going start with an escalation in the obstruction investigation into President Trump. House Judiciary Chairman Nadler saying 'an impeachment investigation is underway,' Nadler citing impeachment as his legal argument in a petition filed today to get secret Mueller grand jury material," MSNBC Yasmin Vossoughian reported.
"Right now, 96 Democrats are calling for an impeachment inquiry, seven have come out in support after Mueller’s testimony including the highest-ranking Democrat so far congresswoman Catherine Clark, the sixth ranking House Democrat based her decision on 'unprecedented stonewalling and obstruction,'" she noted.
Trump argues Boris Johnson is a ‘good guy’ and expects ‘substantial trade agreement’ with the UK
President Donald Trump said Friday he had spoken by phone with new British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and that discussions on a "very substantial" trade deal were already underway.
"I predict he'll be a great prime minister," Trump said, calling Johnson a "good guy" minutes after ending the conversation.
"We're working on a trade agreement already," Trump said, adding: "I think it will be a very substantial trade agreement."
Trump said a bilateral deal with post-Brexit Britain could be "three to four, five times" bigger than current trade and once London is out of the European Union "we could do much more."
Breaking Banner
There are now 100 House Democrats now backing impeachment proceedings: CNN
The number of Democrats seeking to open an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump continues to grow.
On Thursday, the House Democratic Caucus vice-chair, Rep. Katherine Clark (D-MA) became the first member of leadership to back opening an impeachment inquiry.
As the numbers continue to grow, CNN's official count now puts the number in the triple digits.