Trump attacks Baltimore as House GOP schedules annual private retreat there – with president expected to speak

President Donald Trump is expected to speak in September at the House Republicans’ annual private retreat in the city the president just called “the worst run and most dangerous anywhere in the United States”: Baltimore, Maryland.

“No human being would want to live there,” Trump tweeted over the weekend in an unprecedented, racist attack against a venerated Democratic Congressman, Elijah Cummings. He also called the “Charm City” a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess,” and a “very dangerous & filthy place.”

….As proven last week during a Congressional tour, the Border is clean, efficient & well run, just very crowded. Cumming District is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess. If he spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous & filthy place — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2019

Trump, as is tradition, is expected to address the GOP lawmakers during their annual retreat – meaning he would have to travel to the town he labeled a “corrupt mess” on Saturday.

The Washington Post, which first reported the GOP’s latest plans, say it “could present an uncomfortable situation for Trump.”