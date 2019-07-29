Trump attacks Baltimore as House GOP schedules annual private retreat there – with president expected to speak
President Donald Trump is expected to speak in September at the House Republicans’ annual private retreat in the city the president just called “the worst run and most dangerous anywhere in the United States”: Baltimore, Maryland.
“No human being would want to live there,” Trump tweeted over the weekend in an unprecedented, racist attack against a venerated Democratic Congressman, Elijah Cummings. He also called the “Charm City” a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess,” and a “very dangerous & filthy place.”
….As proven last week during a Congressional tour, the Border is clean, efficient & well run, just very crowded. Cumming District is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess. If he spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous & filthy place
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2019
Trump, as is tradition, is expected to address the GOP lawmakers during their annual retreat – meaning he would have to travel to the town he labeled a “corrupt mess” on Saturday.
The Washington Post, which first reported the GOP’s latest plans, say it “could present an uncomfortable situation for Trump.”
Breaking Banner
Ongoing Russian interference more likely with new Trump intelligence pick: columnist
Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-TX), President Donald Trump's nominee to be the next director of national intelligence, has been one of the president's fiercest supporters, particularly in regard to collusion -- and alleged anti-Trump bias in the FBI.
And that, writes, Paul Waldman in the Washington Post, does not bode well for efforts to prevent Russian interference in US elections.
2020 Election
Forget guns, God and gays: Trump’s 2020 re-election plan has shifted the GOP to the three R’s
Back in the good old days of, say, 2016, the line about the Republican method for turning out the right-wing vote was that they focused on the "Three G's": God, guns and gays. For decades, demagoguing about the evils of gay rights and the glories of guns, as well as showy acts of piety, have been the bread and butter of Republican politics, the go-to method of whipping up an evangelical base and pushing faltering GOP candidates over the finish line.
But as this past weekend's events show, Donald Trump's strategy for winning the 2020 election would be better understood as the Three Rs: Racism, Russia and Republican servility. By relying on these, Trump hopes he can do exactly what he did in 2016: Run up margins just high enough in Midwestern swing states to win the Electoral College, even though he's likely to lose in the popular vote. Unfortunately, he may not be wrong to believe it will work.
Breaking Banner
Trump’s latest racist fear-mongering campaign is going to fall flat — here’s why
President Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign was largely based on fear. He regularly brought attention to the threat of terrorism and crime. But leading up to 2020, the President does not have the best material.
Writing in the Atlantic, Peter Beinart points out that the lead up to 2016 was marked by tragic events such as a mass shooting by a Muslim couple in San Bernardino. But while incidents of mass violence continue to occur with shocking frequency, the perpetrators aren't part of the demographics Trump has historically vilified, like Muslims and Latino immigrants.