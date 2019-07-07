Trump attacks Fox News for ‘forgetting the people who got them there’

President Donald Trump went off on another rant about cable news networks, with one strange twist: he attacked his favorite network Fox News.

In a series of tweets, Trump said that Fox News is pathetic when it comes to weekend news and opinions. He also bashed MSNBC and CNN, who he’s loved to hate since his 2016 campaign.

He then issued a veiled threat that Fox News shouldn’t “forget the people who got them there.”

…..Comcast (NBC/MSNBC) Trump haters, who do whatever Brian & Steve tell them to do. Like CNN, NBC is also way down in the ratings. But @FoxNews, who failed in getting the very BORING Dem debates, is now loading up with Democrats & even using Fake unsourced @nytimes as…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT