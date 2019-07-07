Quantcast
Trump attacks Fox News for ‘forgetting the people who got them there’

44 mins ago

President Donald Trump went off on another rant about cable news networks, with one strange twist: he attacked his favorite network Fox News.

In a series of tweets, Trump said that Fox News is pathetic when it comes to weekend news and opinions. He also bashed MSNBC and CNN, who he’s loved to hate since his 2016 campaign.

He then issued a veiled threat that Fox News shouldn’t “forget the people who got them there.”


Fresh demands for Labor Secretary Acosta’s resignation mount after Jeffrey Epstein arrested for child sex trafficking

13 mins ago

July 7, 2019

The arrest of financier and registered sex offender Jeffrey Epstein on federal child sex trafficking charges elicited fresh demands for the resignation of Trump Labor Secretary Alex Acosta, who helped Epstein secure a "sweetheart plea deal" for previous allegations while serving as Miami's top federal prosecutor over a decade ago.

Following news of Epstein's arrest late Saturday, reporters, politicians, and other observers called on Acosta to immediately step down—bolstering demands that have mounted in recent months amid a legal challenge to Epstein's deal filed by survivors.

.....Comcast (NBC/MSNBC) Trump haters, who do whatever Brian & Steve tell them to do. Like CNN, NBC is also way down in the ratings. But @FoxNews, who failed in getting the very BORING Dem debates, is now loading up with Democrats & even using Fake unsourced @nytimes as....

‘There is a strategy’: Noam Chomsky dismantles the Trump-McConnell Republican party ‘con game’

1 hour ago

July 7, 2019

Even for Donald Trump, the remarks were almost staggering in their density. Last month, in an exclusive interview with the Financial Times, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared that Western liberalism has “outlived its purpose,” adding that “it has come into conflict with the interests of the overwhelming majority of the population.” When asked during the G20 summit in Osaka if he agreed, Trump offered this gleaming ruby: “[Putin] sees what’s going on—I guess if you look at what’s happening in Los Angeles, where it’s so sad to look, and what’s happening in San Francisco and a couple of other cities, which are run by an extraordinary group of liberal people. I don’t know what they’re thinking.”

