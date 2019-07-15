Trump bellows about ‘fake polls’ after he falls behind Democrats in survey after survey
A new NBC poll released on Sunday is the latest to suggest danger for President Donald Trump in the 2020 election, suggesting that he would trail in a hypothetical matchup with several of the top Democratic contenders, including former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT).
None of this sat well with the President, who, on Monday morning, accused major news outlets of conspiring to create fake “suppression polls” discouraging his supporters from turning out:
Here we go with the Fake Polls. Just like what happened with the Election against Crooked Hillary Clinton. ABC, NBC, CNN, @nytimes, @washingtonpost, they all got it wrong, on purpose. Suppression Polls so early? They will never learn!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 15, 2019
In 2016, polls were not actually far off the mark — Nate Silver’s aggregation of polls forecast Clinton would win the popular vote by about 2 to 2.5 percentage points, which is exactly what happened. On the other hand, several electoral models underestimated Trump’s chances of winning because they didn’t account well for where those votes were distributed.
The upshot of this is that Trump’s claims the media is rigging polls are utterly baseless — but that just because Trump is genuinely down doesn’t mean he couldn’t pull off another win.
2020 Election
Trump bellows about ‘fake polls’ after he falls behind Democrats in survey after survey
A new NBC poll released on Sunday is the latest to suggest danger for President Donald Trump in the 2020 election, suggesting that he would trail in a hypothetical matchup with several of the top Democratic contenders, including former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT).
None of this sat well with the President, who, on Monday morning, accused major news outlets of conspiring to create fake "suppression polls" discouraging his supporters from turning out:
2020 Election
Sanders accuses Biden of parroting pharma and insurance industry script with attacks on Medicare for All
"At a time when Donald Trump and the health insurance industry are lying every day about Medicare for All, I would hope that my fellow Democrats would not resort to misinformation about my legislation."
Sen. Bernie Sanders on Sunday accused 2020 Democratic presidential rival Joe Biden of parroting insurance and pharmaceutical industry talking points after the former vice president raised alarm about the supposedly high price tag of Medicare for All and suggested the transition to a single-payer system would leave people with gaps in health coverage.
2020 Election
Beto O’Rourke discloses that he’s descended from slave owners
“Something that we’ve been thinking about and talking about in town hall meetings and out on the campaign — the legacy of slavery in the United States — now has a much more personal connection,” O'Rourke wrote.
Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke on Sunday disclosed that he and his wife are both descended from slave owners.
The former congressman from El Paso said the revelation “only increases the urgency I feel to help change this country so that it works for those who have been locked-out of — or locked-up in — this system.”