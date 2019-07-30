Trump bursts into a ‘fake news’ rant after learning about McConnell’s new ‘Moscow Mitch’ nickname

President Donald Trump on Tuesday burst into a rant about “fake news” after learning that Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) had been given the nickname “Moscow Mitch” for his unwillingness to hold a vote on an election security bill.

While talking with reporters on the South Lawn, Trump unleashed an angry broadside against the news media in general and the Washington Post in particular after it published a column calling McConnell a “Russian asset.”

“I think the Washington Post as a Russian asset by comparison,” Trump said. “Mitch McConnell loves our country. He’s done a great job.”

Trump then reignited his attacks on the Post for being owned by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

“I think it’s a horrible thing when a paper, which is really just a paper for the benefit of Amazon, the Washington Post, fake news, just like the New York Times is fake, it is put there for the benefit.. The Washington Post of Amazon,” he said. “It is my opinion, and I think it’s a disgrace, and if they actually said that, I didn’t read that.”

