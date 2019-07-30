Trump bursts into a ‘fake news’ rant after learning about McConnell’s new ‘Moscow Mitch’ nickname
President Donald Trump on Tuesday burst into a rant about “fake news” after learning that Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) had been given the nickname “Moscow Mitch” for his unwillingness to hold a vote on an election security bill.
While talking with reporters on the South Lawn, Trump unleashed an angry broadside against the news media in general and the Washington Post in particular after it published a column calling McConnell a “Russian asset.”
“I think the Washington Post as a Russian asset by comparison,” Trump said. “Mitch McConnell loves our country. He’s done a great job.”
Trump then reignited his attacks on the Post for being owned by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.
“I think it’s a horrible thing when a paper, which is really just a paper for the benefit of Amazon, the Washington Post, fake news, just like the New York Times is fake, it is put there for the benefit.. The Washington Post of Amazon,” he said. “It is my opinion, and I think it’s a disgrace, and if they actually said that, I didn’t read that.”
Watch the video below.
Breaking Banner
New Christian marriage counseling book teaches women to blame themselves for cheating husbands
A new book written by Christian marriage counselor Tina Konkin advises women to blame themselves if they discover that their husbands are cheating on them with someone else.
Patheos reports that Konkin's book, which is titled "How God Used 'the Other Woman': Saving Your Marriage after Infidelity," tells readers how she learned to stop blaming her husband for cheating on her with another woman and instead asked herself what she could have done better to make her husband happier.
‘He’s the one who’s infested’: Internet dies of laughter after bug appears to get stuck in Trump’s hair
President Donald Trump on Tuesday delivered a speech in Jamestown, Virginia, to commemorate the 400th anniversary of democracy in America.
But many viewers pointed out that as Trump started his speech, he appeared to have something stuck in his hair -- which many people believed was a fly or another bug.
Trump's got a fly buzzing around his haystack hair....😂 pic.twitter.com/yEdHjNJhfc
— Kim ☮️ (@Blacklace40) July 30, 2019
‘They call him the Trump of Brazil. I like that’: Trump says working on free trade deal with Brazil
President Donald Trump on Tuesday said his administration is working on a free-trade agreement with Brazil, to cement closer ties between the two the largest economies in the Western Hemisphere.
"We are going to work on a free-trade agreement with Brazil. Brazil is a big trading partner. Other than that, we love the relationship," Trump told reporters at the White House.
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday is scheduled to host US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in Brasilia.
"I have a great relationship with Brazil. I have a fantastic relationship with your president," Trump said of the Brazilian leader, adding that "They call him the Trump of Brazil. I like that."