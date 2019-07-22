Trump calls four Dem lawmakers ‘very racist troublemakers’ in latest angry Twitter tirade

President Donald Trump on Monday once again launched an attack on Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) in an angry Twitter tirade.

“The ‘Squad’ is a very Racist group of troublemakers who are young, inexperienced, and not very smart,” the president wrote. “They are pulling the once great Democrat Party far left, and were against humanitarian aid at the Border…And are now against ICE and Homeland Security. So bad for our Country!”

Trump last week launched a series of racist attacks against the four women by telling them to “go back” to the countries they came from, despite the fact that all four women are American citizens. Trump’s racist invective culminated last Wednesday, when a group of supporters chanted “Send her back!” as the president was disparaging Rep. Omar during a campaign rally.

Trump’s racist attacks on the congresswomen were condemned in the House of Representatives last week, as four Republican lawmakers joined with all House Democrats to vote in favor of a resolution of disapproval against the president’s remarks.