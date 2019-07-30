Trump calls Mika Brzezinski ‘Psycho’
President Donald Trump claims he has “very little time for watching TV,” much less cable news, yet daily he tweets quotes from Fox News and “Fox & Friends.” He says he never watches MSNBC, much less “Morning Joe,” yet he tweets attacks on the network, and especially his former friends at the AM show.
Here’s how Mike Wallace changed TV journalism
“Mike Wallace Is Here” is Avi Belkin’s rollicking (though not hard-hitting) documentary that shows how Mike Wallace became the unflappable Mike Wallace. The Mike Wallace who was known for being intimidating. The Mike Wallace who was feared as a journalist. The Mike Wallace who dominated interviews with nosy, insistent, “gotcha” questions that sought the truth.
This article first appeared in Salon.
Belkin’s documentary briefly mentions its subject’s strict mother and shows how the acne-scarred youth “discovered his voice,” working on radio and in early television. However, it was Wallace’s hosting of the show, “Night Beat” — and later “The Mike Wallace Interview” — that shaped his career and put him on the path to become a serious journalist. When he went to work at CBS, he got the opportunity to co-host a news magazine for television called “60 Minutes.” And it was, of course, at “60 Minutes” where Wallace honed his style of confrontational interviews, starting with the key players of Watergate, and later turning into investigative stings, and profiles of political figures including the Ayatollah Khomeini.
Americans must do more than simply reject Trump’s racism, Ilhan Omar argues in ‘absolute must read’ NYT Op-Ed
"Not enough to condemn the corruption and self-dealing," says Democratic Congresswoman. "We must support policies that unmistakably improve working people's lives."
An opinion piece by Rep. Ilhan Omar for The New York Times Thursday calls on Americans to do more than just condemn President Donald Trump's racism—the country, says Omar, needs to "protect and expand basic democratic rights" while pressing for the kind of bold progressive agenda that represents the best of its values.