Trump campaign announces MAGA rally — on the evening of Robert Mueller’s congressional testimony

After former special counsel Robert Mueller testifies before Congress on July 17, President Donald Trump will hold a rebuttal speech as part of his 2020 re-election campaign.

Mueller is scheduled to testify before the House Judicial Committee and Intelligence Committee in what is expected to be a marathon day of questioning.

That night, at 7 p.m. Eastern, the Trump campaign will be holding a rally in Greenville, North Carolina.

The speech is being held in the Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum, which has a capacity of 8,000.