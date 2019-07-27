Trump campaign banking on racist ‘white grievance rhetoric’ to propel him to another term: report
President Donald Trump caused a national fury when he tweeted that Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), and Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) should “go back” where they came from — a fury that grew more intense after Trump supporters chanted “Send her back!” at a rally in Greenville, North Carolina.
Even though Trump initially tried to backtrack from that incident, Toluse Olorunnipa and Ashley Parker of the Washington Post reports that the president’s campaign is now all in on racism as the key to give Trump another four years.
“Publicly, campaign aides and advisers have sought to shift the conversation away from race and toward the less explosive territory of ideology. But they have also pushed back aggressively against charges of racism, seeking to make common cause with supporters who also feel they are too quickly branded as bigots,” they wrote. They also quoted Bryan Lanza, a former Trump 2016 transition team member, who said “Usually, when they are faced with charges of racism, Republicans hide a little bit. And the president’s not hiding. And I think that’s what the Republican voters like about him.”
Dave Wasserman of the Cook Political Report said that this strategy may be effective in keeping white voters in the Rust Belt engaged. “He may only need to come within 4 percent … The best way to come within 4 percent is to keep your core supporters motivated to turn out, especially in the upper Midwest.”
Other political analysts are skeptical, though.
“We can’t really know for sure from our data whether the white grievance rhetoric is going to mobilize more support for Trump in 2020,” said Tufts University political science professor Brian Schaffner, who noted that the 2016 exit polls do not clearly show whether racial rhetoric actively improves Trump’s numbers with non-college white voters. “And it’s very possible that he may mobilize just as many — or maybe even more? — opponents with this rhetoric.” Meanwhile, polls suggest an overwhelming majority of Americans consider Trump’s rhetoric offensive.
But given that Trump has never faced true consequences for such behavior, it seems unlikely he will abandon this approach any time soon.
2020 Election
Rust Belt voters could be bailing on Trump — here’s the surprising reason why
The conventional wisdom holds that whatever the reason white, lower-educated parts of the Midwest swung to President Donald Trump — be it economic frustration or racial grievances — it will be the fate of the economy that makes or breaks Trump's re-election bid in 2020. If the economy continues on its upward trajectory, the thinking goes, Trump will pull off a win, and that if it crashes, which some people are worried is in the cards, the blue-collar areas that rolled the dice on him will throw him out.
2020 Election
WATCH: Pete Buttigieg calls Trump a ‘racist’ – and says ‘we ought to call that what it is’
Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg spoke before members of the National Urban League’s annual conference in his home state of Indiana, Friday, and did not mince words when he spoke about President Donald Trump.
“My generation saw this country elect its first black president and then turn around and elect a racist to the White House — and we ought to call that what it is,” the Mayor from South Bend told several hundred attendees in Indianapolis. The Indy Star reports his remark received applause.
2020 Election
These 5 key subjects were almost entirely ignored in the first Democratic debate
During the first 2020 Democratic presidential primary debates on June 27-28, the candidates — 20 altogether — covered a lot of ground, from the need for universal health care to immigration policy to environmental concerns and the Green New Deal. The debates showed quite a contrast on some key issues, especially health care: while all the candidates called for universal health care, they had very different views on ways to achieve that. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont called for a Medicare-for-all program and an end to private health insurance, while more centrist candidates like Minnesota’s Sen. Amy Klobuchar called for an aggressive expansion of Obamacare combined with a public option Americans could buy into.