Trump celebrates the Fourth of July by spending his 200th day golfing on one of his own courses

On the morning of the Fourth of July, the White House press pool reported that President Donald Trump arrived at the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia.

With this, MSNBC producer Kyle Griffin noted that the president marked a significant milestone: his 200th day at one of his own golf properties since taking office.

This is a big one: According to NBC’s count, Trump has now been at a Trump golf course 200 days of his presidency. https://t.co/jq9MnNb6mM — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 4, 2019

Per NBC’s count, this also marks the president’s 267th day at a Trump property in general.

Trump’s refusal to divest from his family business, and his frequent vacations to these properties, have led to allegations he is abusing his office for personal enrichment.