Trump claims homelessness ‘is a phenomenon that only started two years ago’
President Donald Trump seemingly took credit for homelessness starting during his administration during a bizarre interview with Fox News personality Tucker Carlson.
“You come to where we are now, Osaka, or Tokyo and the cities are clean, there’s no graffiti, no one going to the bathroom on the streets,” Carlson said. “Very different than our cities.”
“New York City, San Francisco, Los Angeles have a major problem with filth,” he argued.
“It’s very sad,” Trump replied.
“Why is that?” Carlson asked.
“It’s a phenomenon that started two years,” Trump claimed.
“It’s disgraceful. I’m going to maybe — and I’m looking at it very seriously — we’re doing some other things, as you’ve probably noticed, like some of the very important things we’re doing now,” he said.
“You can’t have what’s happening, where police officers are getting sick just by walking the beat. I’m mean, they’re actually getting very sick,” Trump said, without evidence.
Watch:
Donald Trump says that homelessness didn't exist until 2 years ago and also that police officers get sick just by walking near homeless people pic.twitter.com/QhwY2U3LB3
— Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) July 2, 2019
CNN
WATCH: Schumer angrily blasts Trump for ‘one of the worst few days’ in American diplomatic history
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) slammed President Donald Trump's chaotic foreign policy during a Monday interview with CNN's Anderson Cooper.
"Why do you think he treats dictators one way and our oldest allies another?" Cooper asked.
"Well, he admires these strong men. he doesn't have principles about what rule of law is, what a democracy is," Schumer argued.
"You know, Anderson, this was one of the worst few days in American foreign policy in American diplomatic history," he continued. "Praising dictators, messing up foreign policy left and right, what he did in North Korea giving Kim Jong-un what he wanted and getting nothing, absolutely nothing in return."
CNN
‘Middle finger to the US Congress’: Bush ethics lawyer blasts Pompeo for spending taxpayer funds on his dog
On Monday, CNN reported that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has been using the Secret Service as errand boys to pick up his food, transport his dog, and basically do little odds and ends for him at taxpayer expense.
On CNN's "OutFront," former George W. Bush ethics lawyer Richard Painter excoriated Pompeo for his abuse of power. "This is the first time I have heard of the United States government providing an armed escort for a dog coming home from the groomer," he said. "They might as well go [all in] for this and give the dog a full motorcade to the secretary's house, I guess."
CNN
Alabama cops railroaded pregnant woman arrested for manslaughter of fetus — after someone else shot her: attorney
The Alabama woman charged with manslaughter after being shot in the stomach and losing her pregnancy was barely even interviewed by police, her attorney said.
Marshae Jones was indicted by a grand jury for manslaughter while the woman who pulled the trigger has not faced any criminal charges.
Jones' attorney, Mark White, told Anderson Cooper his client is "devastated."
Cooper asked why Jones was being charged when another woman shot her.