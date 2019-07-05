Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump ‘co-opted’ our tax dollars for a glorified ‘campaign ad’: Former White House ethics chief

Published

50 mins ago

on

Former director of government ethics, Walter Shaub

On Friday, former White House Ethics Director Walter Shaub blasted President Donald Trump’s Fourth of July celebration, calling it “a taxpayer-funded campaign ad” that effectively gave “tens of millions” to the Trump campaign and “revenue for his hotel”:

Shaub briefly served under the Trump administration after having been appointed by President Barack Obama, only to resign after bitter ethics clashes with the administration and Republicans in Congress. He has since taken a position at the Campaign Legal Center.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump’s Fourth of July event was unusually partisan and extravagant, featuring military displays and a ticketed area for “VIP” guests selected by the Republican National Committee.


Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

It’s ‘unheard of’ for a judge to rebuke a president this fast: Neal Katyal explains why Trump deserved Census ruling

Published

22 mins ago

on

July 5, 2019

By

On Friday, after President Donald Trump's Justice Department indicated they will continue to pursue rigging the 2020 Census to interrogate people about citizenship despite the Supreme Court's rejection, Judge George Hazel of the District of Maryland made good on his prior threats and ordered discovery to take place, so that defendants can search the administration's records for evidence of discriminatory intent.

Law professor Neal Katyal called the speed at which Judge Hazel ruled against the Trump administration "almost unheard of" — but that the administration had only itself to blame for the situation:

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump ‘co-opted’ our tax dollars for a glorified ‘campaign ad’: Former White House ethics chief

Published

49 mins ago

on

July 5, 2019

By

Former director of government ethics, Walter Shaub

On Friday, former White House Ethics Director Walter Shaub blasted President Donald Trump's Fourth of July celebration, calling it "a taxpayer-funded campaign ad" that effectively gave "tens of millions" to the Trump campaign and "revenue for his hotel":

There you have it. A taxpayer- funded campaign ad. Your tax dollars coopted for the benefit of a man whose idea of public service is the public serving him. Tens of millions effectively given to the Trump Campaign. This is what it was all about. This and revenue for his hotel. https://t.co/C4bHC0wHHN

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Virginia Republican: Women who get raped are ‘naive and unprepared’ because they weren’t carrying guns

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 5, 2019

By

Virginia state Sen. Amanda Chase is facing criticism for claiming on Facebook that women who are raped are "naive and unprepared" because they weren't armed.

During a social media debate on gun ownership, Chase told one constituent, "It's those who are naive and unprepared that end of [sic] raped. Sorry but I’m not going to be a statistic."

Chase ultimately doubled down on her comments in a public statement, saying the constituent was "scoffing at my rights and the rights of everyone else who protect themselves ... I'm a champion for women, their right to protect themselves and their right to their opinion, even if I may not agree, but will not tolerate the bullying or chastising the rights of the Second Amendment."

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

LEARN MORE
close-image