Trump ‘co-opted’ our tax dollars for a glorified ‘campaign ad’: Former White House ethics chief

On Friday, former White House Ethics Director Walter Shaub blasted President Donald Trump’s Fourth of July celebration, calling it “a taxpayer-funded campaign ad” that effectively gave “tens of millions” to the Trump campaign and “revenue for his hotel”:

There you have it. A taxpayer- funded campaign ad. Your tax dollars coopted for the benefit of a man whose idea of public service is the public serving him. Tens of millions effectively given to the Trump Campaign. This is what it was all about. This and revenue for his hotel. https://t.co/C4bHC0wHHN — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) July 5, 2019

Shaub briefly served under the Trump administration after having been appointed by President Barack Obama, only to resign after bitter ethics clashes with the administration and Republicans in Congress. He has since taken a position at the Campaign Legal Center.

Trump’s Fourth of July event was unusually partisan and extravagant, featuring military displays and a ticketed area for “VIP” guests selected by the Republican National Committee.