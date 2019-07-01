Trump confirms there will be tanks in his Fourth of July celebration

President Donald Trump told the press pool in Oval Office Monday that he will have tanks in his Fourth of July celebration.

“And we’re gonna have some tanks stationed outside,” Trump said. “So we have to put them in certain areas but we have the brand new Sherman tanks and we have the brand new Abram tanks.”

Trump had wanted tanks to roll down the street like Kim Jong Un has, but doing so would destroy the pavement on Washington DC roads.

It is currently unknown if Trump will sit in the tanks.