Trump defends fans who chanted ‘send her back’ and tells Ilhan Omar she’s ‘lucky to be where she is’

President Donald Trump on Friday defended supporters who chanted “send her back” at Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and then went on to personally attack Omar as a “disgrace.”

Even though Trump dishonestly tried to distance himself from the racist “send her back” chant on Thursday, he delivered a full-throated defense of the people who participated in it while talking with reporters in the Oval Office just one day later.

“Those people in North Carolina, that stadium was packed, it was a record crowd,” Trump said. “Those are incredible people, those are incredible patriots.”

He then pivoted toward attacking Omar again.

“I’m unhappy when a congresswoman goes, ‘I’m going to be the president’s nightmare,'” Trump said, referring to remarks that Omar made during a town hall in Minnesota Thursday night. “She’s lucky to be where she is, let me tell you. And the things that she has said are a disgrace to our country.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the video below.