WATCH: Trump ‘feels badly’ for Secretary Alex Acosta who let Epstein off with sweetheart plea deal
President Donald Trump reportedly “feels badly” for Alex Acosta, the administration’s labor secretary who has come under fire for his role in cutting a plea deal for accused child rapist Jeffrey Epstein.
According to Reuters White House correspondent Jeff Mason, Trump made the remarks on Tuesday.
“I feel badly for Secretary Acosta, because I have known him as being somebody who works so hard and has done such a great job,” Trump said. “I feel badly about that whole situation.”
Trump insisted that he has not personally spoken to Epstein in some time due a “falling out” that happened 15 years ago.
Watch the video below
Read the tweets below.
.@realDonaldTrump tells reporters in the Oval Office @SecretaryAcosta has been an excellent Secretary of LaborADVERTISEMENT
— Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) July 9, 2019
.@realDonaldTrump says a lot of people were involved in the decision about Epstein a long time ago, but will look at it very carefully, per @robertarampton. Trump says Epstein was a fixture in Palm Beach and he knew him, but they had a falling out 15 years ago. Says not a fan.ADVERTISEMENT
— Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) July 9, 2019
.@realDonaldTrump says he feels badly for @SecretaryAcostaADVERTISEMENT
— Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) July 9, 2019
Pres Trump in Oval Office said he knew Jeffrey Epstein but broke with him years ago. He said Secretary Acosta has done a good job at Labor and that he would take a look at his involvement in the Epstein case. Trump also stressed it was many years ago. All per pool.ADVERTISEMENT
— Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) July 9, 2019