WATCH: Trump ‘feels badly’ for Secretary Alex Acosta who let Epstein off with sweetheart plea deal

President Donald Trump reportedly “feels badly” for Alex Acosta, the administration’s labor secretary who has come under fire for his role in cutting a plea deal for accused child rapist Jeffrey Epstein.

According to Reuters White House correspondent Jeff Mason, Trump made the remarks on Tuesday.

“I feel badly for Secretary Acosta, because I have known him as being somebody who works so hard and has done such a great job,” Trump said. “I feel badly about that whole situation.”

Trump insisted that he has not personally spoken to Epstein in some time due a “falling out” that happened 15 years ago.

.@realDonaldTrump tells reporters in the Oval Office @SecretaryAcosta has been an excellent Secretary of Labor — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) July 9, 2019

.@realDonaldTrump says a lot of people were involved in the decision about Epstein a long time ago, but will look at it very carefully, per @robertarampton. Trump says Epstein was a fixture in Palm Beach and he knew him, but they had a falling out 15 years ago. Says not a fan. — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) July 9, 2019

.@realDonaldTrump says he feels badly for @SecretaryAcosta — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) July 9, 2019